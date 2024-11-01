Every year, the NBA picks out 10 outstanding rookies to form two All-Rookie Teams. More often than not, these All-Rookie Team selections feature the best rookies of the regular season. However, with only 10 spots, not all rookies get to make it. Here's a look at the 10 most surprising rookies in NBA history to not make a single All-Rookie Team.

Rookie stats: 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks, 47% FG

Although his stats weren't mind blowing, Jalen Brunson was mightily effective for the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie. His playmaking was a great fit alongside Luka Doncic.

But while Doncic easily made the All-Rookie First Team and took Rookie of the Year honors, an argument could be made about Brunson, who had numbers quite close to All-NBA Second Team selections Kevin Huerter and Landry Shamet.

9. Cole Anthony

Rookie stats: 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 40% FG

After the Orlando Magic drafted him in the 2020 NBA Draft, Cole Anthony automatically emerged as a vital weapon on offense. With an outstanding athleticism and confidence, Anthony could be comparable to a microwave, someone who could get hot early in order to get buckets. Unfortunately, inefficiency hampered Anthony's rookie campaign.

Rookie stats: 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, 39% FG

Drafted third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson was letting everyone know that he was the rookie to watch despite the draft class being headlined by Victor Wembanyama.

While Henderson did finish with respectable averages, even finishing first in assists per game among rookies, Henderson was left out of the All-Rookie Teams. This could be due primarily to his shooting struggles and turnovers.

Rookie stats: 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 43% FG

Right from the get-go, Mikal Bridges proved to be more than a shooter in his rookie season for the Phoenix Suns. Although Bridges didn't really post flashy numbers as a rookie, it was his perimeter defense that got everyone's attention.

Bridges was tasked to defend the opposing team's best wing. Despite the daunting task, Bridges was unfazed by finishing ninth in the NBA for total steals. However, the Suns' record of 19-63 most likely overshadowed his feat.

6. Cam Whitmore

Rookie stats: 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 45% FG

Despite falling off in the NBA Draft, Cam Whitmore proved to be a great gamble for the Houston Rockets, who picked him 20th overall. Whitmore averaged modest numbers and showed some flashes of All-Star potential. But despite being a solid addition to the Rockets' rotation, Whitmore was left off All-Rookie Teams. However, playing only in 47 games likely played a factor.

5. Dillon Brooks

Rookie stats: 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 44% FG

Since the Memphis Grizzlies drafted him in the second round, Dillon Brooks proved to be a steal. His defensive intensity has been felt throughout the NBA as he often guards the best offensive player on the floor.

Despite making a mark on defense while becoming a reliable offensive weapon, it was a head scratch why Brooks failed to make any of the All-Rookie Teams. Since then, Brooks never forgot about the snub, which probably continues to motivate him to become one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA today.

4. Andrew Nembhard

Rookie stats: 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 44% FG

Failing to take a spot in one of the All-Rookie Teams by a single vote is quite a stinger. However, that's what happened to Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, who had a solid rookie campaign. Nembhard emerged as another reliable weapon for the Pacers. In fact, he ranked inside the Top 10 among rookies in terms of points, assists, steals, and three-point field goals.

3. Jarrett Allen

Rookie stats: 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.2 blocks, 59% FG

As an athletic 6'9 center, Jarrett Allen immediately made his mark for the Brooklyn Nets as a rookie. In fact, he finished first among rookies in terms of blocks and field-goal percentage.

Moreover, he also ranked inside the Top 10 in terms of rebounding and player efficiency, according to sources. Despite impressing statistically, Allen somehow failed to make a spot on the All-Rookie Teams.

Rookie stats: 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 41% FG

With De'Aaron Fox proving to be a scoring threat for the Sacramento Kings as a rookie, it was safe to say that the Kings had someone special. However, despite an impressive rookie showing, Fox somehow missed out on the All-Rookie teams.

In fact, some may even argue that he had a case over selections like Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins. Nevertheless, missing out on the selections motivated Fox to be the face of the Kings franchise today.

1. RJ Barrett

Rookie stats: 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 40% FG

One of the biggest All-Rookie Team snubs, RJ Barrett somehow failed to make any of the All-Rookie Team selections despite playing an important role for the Knicks as the main option.

In fact, Barrett even finished eighth in the Rookie of the Year race. With a respectable rookie season, one would think Barrett was a shoo-in for a spot in the All-Rookie Teams. However, that wasn't the case.