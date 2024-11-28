NBA players are highly paid to showcase their talents on the hardwood. With lucrative paychecks earned in the NBA, it isn't surprising that some athletes would invest wisely to prepare for life after basketball. One of the best investments an athlete can make is on a sports team, a kind of industry they're quite familiar with. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who own sports teams.

Michael Jordan – Charlotte Hornets

After a decorated playing career in the NBA, highlighted by six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan continued to make an impact in the league as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

In fact, there were even stories of His Airness schooling his own players, based on reports. Just recently, Jordan sold his majority stake of the franchise but still maintained a minority share of the team.

Dwyane Wade – Utah Jazz

Dwyane Wade is another former NBA star who had a decorated career in the league, having won three championships and one NBA Finals MVP. Retiring from a storied career in the NBA, the 13-time All-Star played golf.

This paved the way for the former Heat star to strike a deal with billionaire Ryan Smith to become a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.

Grant Hill – Atlanta Hawks

Another former NBA star that returned to the NBA as an owner was Grant Hill. Hill joined an ownership group, which acquired the Atlanta Hawks for $850 million. Since acquiring the Hawks in 2015, the squad has made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. But more importantly, the team's valuation has soared up to $3.3 billion.

Amar'e Stoudemire – Hapoel Jerusalem

While some former NBA stars become NBA team owners, Amar'e Stoudemire also became a basketball team owner, just not in the NBA. With Stoudemire having Jewish roots, the six-time NBA All-Star partnered with business mogul Ori Allon to acquire the Israeli Premier League basketball team Hapoel Jerusalem in 2013.

As an owner of the team, Stoudemire even suited up for Hapoel Jerusalem, guiding them to the 2016-2017 Israeli Basketball Super League title.

Marc Gasol – Basquet Girona

Besides Stoudemire, another former NBA big man who returned to his roots was onetime NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol.

With Gasol's basketball blossoming in the Spanish city of Girona, while playing for CB Girona, it isn't surprising that the three-time All-Star put up a youth academy in the city before founding the professional team, Basquet Girona. According to reports, Basquet Girona was promoted to Liga ACB in 2022.

Tony Parker – LDCL ASVEL Villeurbanne

A lot of EuroLeague stars played for European ballclubs before they made it big in the NBA. Just like Marc Gasol, it was nearly the same story for Tony Parker. But while playing for the San Antonio Spurs, the four-time NBA champion purchased a 20% stake of LDCL ASVEL Villeurbanne. During the 2011 NBA lockout, the 2007 NBA Finals MVP even suited up for the team.

Dennis Schroder – Basketball Loewen Braunschweig

Dennis Schroder is either busy playing in the NBA, recently with the Brooklyn Nets, or representing Germany in FIBA Tournaments. However, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP actually owns German basketball team Basketball Loewen Braunschweig, which is Schroder's hometown basketball team. The Nets guard is reportedly the majority shareholder.

Nikola Jokic – KK Joker

There's no question that Nikola Jokic has taken over the NBA as the reigning MVP, collecting his third overall. But while the Joker dominates the Association, it's easy to overlook that Jokic actually owns an NBA team in Serbia which is named after him.

In fact, remembering his roots, Jokic acquired the Sombor-based team, KK SO Koš, his hometown basketball club. It has been rebranded and has been managed by Jokic's father.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nashville SC

While a lot of NBA stars would go on to own basketball teams, others would explore to other sports. Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, acquired a minority stake in MLS team Nashville SC. The brothers reportedly made the deal in honor of their father, Charles, who played professional soccer in Nigeria and Germany.

LeBron James – Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, Roush Fenway Racing, and Boston Red Sox

Another highly successful Association star who became a sports team owner is no other than billionaire LeBron James. While James has revealed the intention of acquiring an NBA team someday, The King currently serves as a part owner of several notable sports clubs that play in the NHL, NASCAR Racing, MLB, and in the Premier League in soccer.