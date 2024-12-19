The NBA debate of the greatest player of all time is one of the most heated topics among hardcore NBA fans. Currently, the conversation involves LeBron James and Michael Jordan, with some Kobe Bryant in the mix. Here is a look at 10 NBA stars who also should be considered in the GOAT debate.

Regarded as the best shooter of all time, Stephen Curry pretty much impacted the game in a huge way in the 2010s. As the face of the Golden State Warriors that went all the way to six NBA Finals appearances while winning four NBA championships, Curry's elite shooting was limitless.

There has never been a player in NBA history that commanded respect from the perimeter the way Curry does, given how he shoots threes like easy layups.

Standing at nearly seven feet tall with the handles and scoring of an elite guard, Durant has proven to be one of the most unstoppable one-on-one scorers in the NBA. Furthermore, he is also an NBA MVP winner to go along with back-to-back NBA championships and Finals MVPs.

Durant may be hated for winning his titles in Golden State. However, no one can deny that his combination of talent, size, and skill ultimately deserves to be part of the GOAT conversation.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Widely known for his signature Dream Shake, Hakeem Olajuwon deserves to be talked about more, given how he thrived as a finesse center in an era dominated by physical big men with size.

Olajuwon even led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships at a time when the Chicago Bulls ended their first three-peat run. As a big man who revolutionized finesse big men with elite footwork, Olajuwon should be a part of the GOAT conversation.

Wilt Chamberlain

As the player who still holds the NBA scoring record in a single game, there's no doubt that Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most dominant big men in league history. Often stacking up the stat sheet, Chamberlain registered crazy individual numbers unlike any other, particularly in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Chamberlain has the record for most points scored and most rebounds in a season. He has the four highest scoring averages in a season in NBA history. His record season, he averaged 50.1 points per game. The best average by a player other than Chamberlain was Jordan at 37.1.

Besides, Chamberlain once scored 100 in a single game. Given that no other player has reached triple figures, Chamberlain is indeed in a class of his own. If he had collected a couple more titles, the debate might be who slots in after him.

Julius Erving

Had Julius Erving come earlier into the NBA, even before the NBA/ABA merger, people will certainly be talking about him a little more. Erving had the crazy ability to hang in the air while converting the toughest and most acrobatic shots in traffic. Like poetry in motion, Erving earned the moniker of Dr. J for his athleticism that was unmatched during his era.

Magic Johnson

If there was a player that elevated the NBA through the sky, it was no other than Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson. As the face of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson ushered in the era of position-less basketball.

Standing at 6'9, the five-time NBA champion displayed guard skills, which was still an extremely rare skillset among big men during his time. Furthermore, his passing art and impact in the game ultimately propelled the NBA into a global sport.

If health issues had not forced him to retire early, he certainly would have a greater claim as the GOAT. In fact, Johnson finished runner-up to Jordan in MVP voting in his final full season after winning three of the previous four MVPs.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a dominant force at the post, cementing himself as one of the best big men during his era. At one point, everyone even believed that Kareem's NBA all-time scoring record would be unbreakable, as he held the pole position in the NBA record books before LeBron James surpassed him just last year.

With six NBA championships and a pair of Finals MVPs under his belt, Abdul-Jabbar should be talked about in the GOAT debate.

Shaquille O'Neal

If Michael Jordan was regarded as the GOAT for leading the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats, there's no question that Shaquille O'Neal also deserves a look. After Michael Jordan, the only other NBA superstar to ever lead a team to a three-peat was the Big Diesel himself, who carried the Lakers to three-straight titles to start the 2000s.

Bryant also was a star for those Lakers teams, but Shaq led the team in scoring in each season of the three-peat and won MVP the first season. O'Neal was also a force down low, as teams had to do Hack-a-Shaq to slow down the Basketball Hall of Famer.

Tim Duncan

A lot of San Antonio Spurs fans will agree that Tim Duncan easily needs to be part of the GOAT conversation. There's no other player like Duncan, who led an NBA team to championship gold across different decades. The Big Fundamental was the anchor of the Spurs dynasty. Due to his ability to win and dominate at the low post, Duncan certainly deserves at least a look.

Today, there's no other NBA big man that the rest of the league fears for like Nikola Jokic. The reigning three-time NBA MVP isn't the most athletic center. However, his high IQ and skills as a big man make him an unstoppable force. The Joker's unorthodox game has been a puzzle to solve.

Furthermore, Jokic is capable of not only racking up the MVPs but also taking his team to a championship. With all those into consideration, there's no doubt that Jokic is playing at an elite level, which is valid for a GOAT case. However, he's the only player on this list without multiple championships, but he has plenty of time to add to his resume.