Father time exists and affects all athletes around the world. Because of this, basketball for athletes isn’t forever. But despite its existence, some players have managed to challenge it by staying in the NBA for much longer than the average basketball player.

Based on reports, the average age for retirement among NBA players is 34 years old. However, a handful of players who were well above 34 have still managed to stay in the league. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 oldest players to play in the NBA.

10. John Stockton

Age: 41 years, 35 days

John Stockton stayed in the league for a long time and remained consistent for the most part. In 19 seasons, Stockton garnered 10 All-Star Game appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, and five All-Defensive team selections.

With the help of a lengthy stay in the league, Stockton leads the NBA in all-time assists and steals.

9. Herb Williams

Age: 41 years, 129 days

Herb Williams carved out a respectable career in the NBA. The big man posted 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 18 seasons. He suited up for several teams including the Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and the Toronto Raptors.

Williams played a leadership role from the bench in the Knicks’ Finals appearances in 1994 and 1999. In 1999, Williams became the second oldest player to appear in a Finals game.

8. Bob Cousy

Age: 41 years, 150 days

Bob Cousy was one of the greatest point guards of his time. In fact, he played an instrumental role in the Boston Celtics’ dominant dynasty. He would go on to make 13 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA team selections, win one MVP, and six NBA championships.

After initially retiring from basketball, Cousy returned to the league with the Cincinnati Royals. This allowed him to become among the oldest to appear in an NBA contest.

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Age: 42 years, six days

Kareem is the record holder for the most points in the NBA of all time. Part of that accomplishment is due to Kareem’s lengthy NBA career. He played for 20 seasons and remained healthy for the most part.

On top of holding the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Kareem has 19 All-Star Game appearances, six MVPs, six championships, and two Finals MVPs.

6. Udonis Haslem

Age: 42 years and counting

Udonis Haslem is the only active NBA player on this list. Although he isn’t a star player like many on this list, Haslem’s longevity lies in his locker room presence. Considered as the heart and soul of the Heat franchise, Haslem is the only player in their active roster who was part of the organization’s three championship conquests.

With Haslem continuing to act as the team’s veteran locker room leader, it won’t be a surprise if he continues to rise up on this list in the near future.

5. Dikembe Mutombo

Age: 42 years, 300 days

Dikembe Mutombo was one of the greatest big men of his time. Known for his defensive presence, Mutombo made life hard for opposing teams during his 18-year career.

Mutombo has made eight All-Star appearances, three All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive selections, and won Defensive Player of the Year on four different occasions. Furthermore, he has also led the NBA in terms of blocks and rebounds numerous times.

4. Vince Carter

Age: 43 years, 45 days

Vince Carter was often described as half man, half amazing. Despite having a high-flying playing style, Carter managed to stay in the league up until he was 43. In fact, Carter could’ve stayed longer if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the NBA to suspend its season.

However, despite the earlier retirement, Carter already had a decorated career. Carter is an eight-time All-Star, two All-NBA team member, and a Rookie of the Year winner.

3. Robert Parish

Age: 43 years, 254 days

When it came to big men, Robert Parish was one of the best. While playing consistently throughout his career, Parish also had a lengthy one at 21 years. In fact, Parish was able to become part of two dynasties across two decades.

Parish won three NBA championships with the Celtics in the 1980s. Moreover, he won his fourth and final ring with the Bulls in 1997.

2. Kevin Willis

Age: 44 years, 224 days

Kevin Willis carved out a lengthy and productive NBA career. In 21 seasons, including one that saw him come out of retirement, Willis averaged 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, Willis’ notable achievements include one All-Star appearance, an All-NBA Third Team selection, and an NBA championship.

1.Nat Hickey

Age: 45 years, 363 days

Nat Hickey played the most part of his basketball career in the now-defunct American Basketball League. However, he did manage to play in the BAA, the previous name of the NBA. Hickey served as a playing-coach for the Providence Steamrollers and activated himself for two games during the 1947-1948 season.

In two games, Hickey posted averages of 1.0 point per game, with all of his career points coming from the free throw line.