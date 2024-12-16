The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded with Team USA conquering the gold medal in August 2024. Let's not forget that, unlike previous editions, this Olympics was composed of some of the brightest NBA stars.

While this allowed basketball fans to witness their favorite NBA idols play for their favorite stars, they also had a chance to see them play alongside different NBA players. Here is a look at 10 Olympic duos we wish could team up in the NBA.

Two of the best basketball superstars who ruled the 2010s, it would be a dream team-up for NBA fans to see these two win at least one chip together.

With both superstars nearing the end of their careers, fans witnessed how deadly a LeBron James and Stephen Curry combination can be at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In fact, these two superstars carried Team USA to a hard-earned gold medal.

2. LeBron James and Kevin Durant (USA)

From rivals in the NBA as two of the best forwards in the league to teammates at the Paris Olympics, it's safe to say that the rest of the world just had no answers for James and Kevin Durant. Just like at the Olympics, Durant's scoring would be much easier for him, especially with James' ability to facilitate the offense. It was simply watching the team's offense on steroids.

3. Stephen Curry and Devin Booker (USA)

Curry and Devin Booker are two of the best shooters in the NBA today. While the Splash Brothers have been disbanded, having Curry team up with Booker would be a close second. After Curry removed his affiliation with the Warriors on social media, there was some thought that the 2022 NBA Finals MVP could be on the move.

However, those thoughts ended when Curry signed a one-year, $62 million contract extension with the Warriors. Still, teaming up with fellow shooter and gold medalist Booker wouldn't have been a bad idea to light up the league from rainbow country.

4. Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards (USA)

After Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the duo teamed up together for the gold medal hunt in Paris. Since then, Edwards has consistently expressed his praise for his childhood idol, Durant.

The duo wreaked havoc against the rest of the world with their versatile scoring. A lot of basketball fans will agree that they could also make some good music together in the NBA.

5. Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert (France)

From destroying teams offensively with their high-low plays to protecting the rims with their elite shot-blocking, not a lot of international teams could crack the code of the twin-tower combination of NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

These two seven-footers made life difficult for opposing teams to put points on the board. Furthermore, their size produces matchup problems that could ultimately cause problems in the NBA.

6. Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia)

Nikola Jokic loves playing for the Serbian national team. Aside from a great camaraderie, the reigning NBA MVP also plays alongside an elite player in Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogi is an elite sharpshooter who could also take up the role of a playmaker. In fact, Bogi has played together with Jokic for quite some time. Playing together in the NBA would seriously elevate both players, as the sky's the limit.

7. Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner (Germany)

Germany finished as world champions at the 2023 FIBA World Cup before finishing fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Germany's international basketball leap could be pinned on Warriors guard Dennis Schroder and Orlando Magic rising star Franz Wagner.

Schroder and Wagner make a combustible duo that should make any defender think twice. Having them play together in the NBA would be a sight to behold for basketball fans, especially for Germany.

8. Josh Giddey and Jock Landale (Australia)

There's no question that Josh Giddey's playmaking was on full display at the 2024 Paris Olympics. One of the players who largely benefitted from that was Houston Rockets center Jock Landale.

Giddey simply knows how to perfectly set up the 6'11 big man. Having these two play in the NBA together would not only be a treat for Australia fans, but it could potentially boost their respective NBA careers.

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett (Canada)

Canada has powered back into relevancy in the international basketball scene thanks to the commitment of their NBA roster led by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he was clearly the best basketball player for Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics, playing second fiddle was Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett.

Barrett had the ability to create some offense, putting less pressure on the Thunder star to generate some offense. Should these two team up in the NBA, you can count on SGA and Barrett to produce some entertaining buckets.

10. Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo (USA)

Although Joel Embiid was USA's starting center in Paris, both Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo were the big men who did the dirty job off the bench. The combination of Davis and Adebayo emerged as a nightmare frontcourt for international teams thanks to their versatility and athleticism.

In fact, they were a major boost to Team USA's gold-medal success, especially in an era when elite USA centers are quite scarce in supply. If these two eventually play in the NBA together, any other teams will have a long night trying to get buckets against this duo.