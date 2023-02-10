The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in NFL football. Given the bright lights, it’s the perfect opportunity for various NFL players to cement their legacies or to make their rise to stardom. Given that the play of the Super Bowl quarterback is crucial to leading teams to a title, there’s no question the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks face a unique form of pain and regret if they fail to perform at their best. No one wants to be part of a “worst quarterbacks NFL Super Bowl” blunder reel. Yet, a few unlucky souls will always be mentioned in this category on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history.

10. Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl LV

In the previous season, Patrick Mahomes shined brightest at Super Bowl LIV to take MVP honors. However, that wasn’t the case in his next Super Bowl appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs. Facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes had nothing to offer in the much-anticipated clash. Mahomes threw no touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 52.3 for 270 yards with two interceptions. Mahomes and the Chiefs would suffer a 31-9 beatdown.

9. Jared Goff: Super Bowl LIII

Jared Goff had his work cut out against the New England Patriots. He failed to come through when the Los Angeles Rams needed him the most. Goff failed to shine under the bright lights as he tallied a passer rating of 57.9 with 229 yards and one interception. As a quarterback, Goff had trouble throwing the ball. The Rams would suffer a 13-3 defeat at the hands of the Patriots.

8. Cam Newton: Super Bowl L

Coming into Super Bowl 50, Cam Newton was declared the NFL MVP for leading the Carolina Panthers to a dominant 15-1 record in the regular season. However, he hardly played like an MVP when the Panthers needed him at the Super Bowl. Given that he was the MVP, the underdog Denver Broncos made it their goal to place Newton in an uncomfortable position by hitting him and forcing him to make difficult passes. Newton finished 18 for 41 for 265 yards with no touchdowns. The NFL MVP also displayed a tantrum late in the 24-10 upset loss to the Broncos.

7. Neil O’Donnell: Super Bowl XXX

Neil O’Donnell of the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the leaders in NFL history for the fewest interceptions per pass attempt. Unfortunately, O’Donnell was far from meeting that standard in Super Bowl XXX. He tallied a string of interceptions, including one late in the game that ultimately sealed the outcome for the Dallas Cowboys after Larry Brown scored a pick-six. The Cowboys beat the Steelers, 27-17.

6. Joe Kapp: Super Bowl IV

The Vikings have yet to prove that they can figure out the Super Bowl. Despite making it four times, the franchise has yet to win one. In Super Bowl IV, Minnesota quarterback Joe Kapp wasn’t going to make a difference. Kapp had a passer rating of 52.6 with 183 yards alongside one touchdown and two interceptions. Despite entering as favorites, Kapp and the Vikings would get trashed by the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-7. Patrick Mahomes will try to add to the Chiefs’ title collection in Super Bowl LVII. For Kapp, at least he can still find solace in being the only player to participate in the Super Bowl, Rose Bowl and the Grey Cup.

5. Craig Morton: Super Bowl XII

After a terrible performance in Super Bowl V with the Dallas Cowboys, Craig Morton registered another bad performance at Super Bowl XII, going against the Cowboys. Morton is one of the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks in history. In SB XII, he registered four completions and the same amount of interceptions without a touchdown. The Cowboys gave the Denver Broncos a 27-10 beating.

4. John Elway: Super Bowl XXIV

Facing the formidable San Francisco 49ers dynasty, the Denver Broncos couldn’t do anything in this Super Bowl. Although John Elway carved out a Hall of Fame career, this was arguably the darkest chapter. Elway struggled in the game, completing only 10 of his 26 attempts for 108 yards without a touchdown and two interceptions. The Broncos would suffer a historic 45-point defeat against the 49ers, 55-10.

3. Rich Gannon: Super Bowl XXXVII

As the reigning NFL MVP, Rich Gannon carried huge expectations for the Oakland Raiders entering Super Bowl XXXVII. Unfortunately, the pressure might have been too much. Gannon tallied a passer rating of 48.9 with five interceptions, which set the Super Bowl record. Moreover, three of those interceptions led to touchdowns. The Raiders suffered a 48-21 wipeout at the hands of Dexter Jackson and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

2. David Woodley: Super Bowl XVII

Unfortunately, hot starts can easily turn cold, and that was the case for David Woodley. Although Woodley had a solid start by completing four of his first five pass attempts, he would miss the next nine attempts. With Woodley struggling, the Washington Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-17.

1. Tony Eason: Super Bowl XX

Tony Eason failed on all six of his pass attempts. Furthermore, he was sacked three times. If that wasn’t enough, the Chicago Bears easily cruised past the New England Patriots, 46-10 for the Super Bowl championship. Eason became the first starting quarterback to never register a successful pass in a Super Bowl. This is something which definitely won’t happen in Super Bowl LVII.