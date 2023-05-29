Throughout history, the WWE has produced several stars that we have come to love. In the past, we’ve seen titular clashes that went down as some of the greatest matches in WWE history. However, that doesn’t mean we got to see all the dream matches we wanted. For a variety of reasons, there are times when the WWE failed to bill some top superstars against each other. Until today, given the influx of fresh faces, there are still dream matches waiting to happen. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 WWE dream matches that can still happen.

Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley are currently engaged in a feud as part of Edge vs The Judgement Day Storyline. While Phoenix and Ripley have traded blows recently in several segments, a one-on-one match between the two remains to be seen. Phoenix and Ripley are both powerhouses in the women’s division, coming from different generations. A one-on-one clash between the two would be epic. With the WWE announcing Edge and Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, there might still be a window for Ripley to lock horns with The Glamazon.

Edge vs Kevin Owens

Speaking of Edge, when it comes to Canadians, there’s no question that Edge and Kevin Owens are up there. With both of their abilities to cut memorable promos and to perform in the ring, Owens and Edge would be a great rivalry to watch. In 2022, WWE made an impromptu steel cage match at Madison Square Garden at a non-televised house show that saw these two superstars battle it out. Edge came out with a victory after a spear on Owens. However, it’s safe to say that this was a match that needed to be televised on pay-per-view.

Nia Jax vs Piper Niven

Throughout history, we’ve seen heavyweights in the women’s division including Kharma, Nia Jax, and many more. However, we’ve never witnessed two heavyweights in the same era. Fortunately, that can all change right now. With the women’s revolution, Nia Jax vs Piper Niven would be interesting to watch. At the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble both Nia Jax and Piper Niven made their in-ring returns.

Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles

Since making his triumphant return, Cody Rhodes has been the hottest wrestler in the WWE. Yet to suffer a defeat, Rhodes beat the likes of Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Austin Theory. And with him winning Wrestlemania, a collision course with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is on the horizon. But while Rhodes’ return is welcomed, a match with AJ Styles will be a surefire spectacle. With both wrestlers coming from the Indy circuit and equipped with a tactical style of play, it will be a masterclass of maneuvers and counters that will surely be out of the ordinary wrestling match.

Omos vs Goldberg

The WWE is trying its best to push Omos as a convincing monster. A good way to push him is to pit him against one of the greatest powerhouses in the WWE in Goldberg. A matchup between Goldberg and Omos may not have a fast pace. However, it will surely be a display of power and strength between the two behemoths.

Bray Wyatt vs Karrion Kross

When it comes to storytelling and strange auras, the two of the best today are Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross. The two have been trying to establish themselves in the blue brand by haunting other superstars in the locker room. With both of them at WWE Smackdown, a clash between these two odd wrestlers should be a rivalry filled with chaos and darkness.

Randy Orton vs Austin Theory

Few years ago, Randy Orton once complimented Austin Theory. Fast forward to today, Theory has been a pest to several superstars including Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and even Brock Lesnar. Back in the day, Orton used to do just the same. He often messed with legends and made a name for himself as the legend killer. These two superstars have their fair share of antics and shenanigans so it would be interesting to see how Theory and Orton would work together in a rivalry or a one-on-one match at least.

John Cena vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena and Drew McIntyre have something in common. They never gave up in the face of adversity. As we all know, Cena had to climb from the bottom of the roster to become a 16-time world champion. On the other hand, McIntyre was once anointed as a future world champion before becoming a jobber and out of the WWE, before clawing his way back. A clash between two wrestlers who just never give up should be a treat. Furthermore, it should be a showcase of strength and power when these two world champions lock up in a match.

Brock Lesnar vs Gunther

Brock Lesnar is an unstoppable force and the same can be said for WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Gunther has barely taken any losses since his elevation to the main roster and ruling the mid-card. While Gunther has yet to be elevated into the main event scene, a collision course with Brock Lesnar can definitely power Gunther into superstardom. In fact, the two had a brief encounter at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble that saw Gunther last for over an hour before becoming the last man eliminated.

Gunther thinks Brock Lesnar may be his ‘end boss’ https://t.co/twP8y6lGZx — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 6, 2023

Roman Reigns vs The Rock

When it comes to the best of the Anoa’i family, it’s only natural that fans have clamored for Roman Reigns vs The Rock, two Samoan megastars who became faces of the company in their respective generations. Given that both wrestlers have become world champions in their own right, there has always been an ongoing debate between who was better. Roman Reigns claims to be the Head of the Table for The Bloodline, despite The Rock’s presence, a clash between the two should end this conversation altogether. To add more spice, an interaction between The Rock and Paul Heyman could be another promotional masterpiece in the waiting.