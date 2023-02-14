The NFL, like other sports leagues, is always welcoming fresh talent. With new faces coming in every year, the NFL gets more and more competitive as the years go by. According to sources, the average draft age in the NFL is around 22 years old. However, there are a handful of players who entered the league before turning 22. For this piece, let’s take a look at the youngest players to ever debut in the NFL.

10. Chase Young

Age: 21

Despite being one of the youngest players to play in the NFL, Chase Young immediately made his presence felt. Drafted as the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young would be named Defensive Rookie of the Year and made his first Pro Bowl during his rookie season.

9. Cordale Flott

Age: 21

Cordale Flott was the second youngest NFL player in the 2022 season. Playing for the New York Giants, Flott has been making an impact defensively. With a little more time in the weight room, it won’t be long before Flott establishes himself as a solid cornerback in the league.

8. Nick Cross

Age: 21

Nick Cross was drafted when he was only 20 years old, as he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round with the 96th overall pick. During the NFL Draft Combine, Cross tallied the fastest 40-yard dash for safeties. As a safety for the Colts, Cross has tallied 16 tackles and one fumble recovery.

7. Patrick Queen

Age: 21

After a solid career at LSU, Patrick Queen was selected in the first round with the 28th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. As an inside linebacker for the Ravens, Queen didn’t disappoint. He tallied 102 total tackles in his rookie season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

6. Kyle Pitts

Age: 20

Coming out of Florida, Kyle Pitts was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. In his rookie season, Pitts concluded the year with 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. He was part of the PFWA All-Rookie team and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in his first year in the NFL.

5. Juju Smith-Schuster

Age: 20

Despite being one of the youngest in the league, Juju Smith-Schuster showcased his potential with the Steelers. He was part of the PFWA All-Rookie team and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018. In 2019, the wide receiver became the youngest NFL player to tally 2,500 receiving yards. During this time, he was only 22 years and 227 days old. He currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Elmer Angsman

Age: 20

Elmer Angsman was a halfback for the Chicago Cardinals. He was selected in the third round of the 1946 NFL Draft. Angsman played an instrumental role in bringing the franchise’s final championship in the NFL in 1947. Moreover, he set the postseason record for the highest yards-per-carry average at 15.9. Aside from winning a championship, Angsman has one Pro Bowl appearance and made several All-Pro selections.

3. Tremaine Edmunds

Age: 20

As early as draft night, Tremaine Edmunds was already placing his name in the league record books. After the Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round with the 16th overall pick, Edmunds became the second youngest player to get drafted and only one of two teenagers to get selected. Moreover, with his brother getting picked by the Piitsburgh Steelers in the same draft, Edmunds became part of the first siblings to be drafted in the first round of a single draft. Playing for the Bills, Edmunds has already made two Pro Bowl appearances in his young career.

2. Danielle Hunter

Age: 20

At one point, Danielle Hunter was the youngest player in the NFL. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop him from being competitive against more seasoned players. In fact, his rookie season saw Hunter register 33 tackles, six sacks, and 25 quarterback pressures. Under his belt, Hunter made the PFWA All-Rookie team, two Pro Bowl appearances, and made the Second-team All-Pro selection. With all he has achieved in his young career, only bigger things await for Danielle Hunter.

1. Amobi Okoye

Age: 20

Hailing from Nigeria, Amobi Okoye was talented in the classroom and on the field. Okoye was smart enough to finish his college degree, majoring in psychology, in only 3.5 years. At 19 years old, Okoye became the first teenager to get selected in the NFL Draft after the Houston Texans picked him up in the first round with the 10th overall pick.

In his stint with the Texans, Okoye would become the youngest to win the Defensive Rookie of the month honors. Later on, Okoye would suit for several teams in the NFL including the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.