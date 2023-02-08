When the Washington Commanders drafted Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they were looking to add a star to their defense. At times, Young has been just that. But injuries have also played a massive role in his career so far, ultimately stopping him from playing to his full extent.

With his lack of productivity up to this point, the Commanders are unsure of Chase Young’s future with the franchise. Heading into the offseason, the team will have the option to pick up his fifth-year option. But at the moment, it appears that they are still undecided on the matter.

On Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Chase Young’s future with the team. He acknowledged that the team is yet to decide if they will pick up his fifth-year option, while also adding that they also chose to decline Daron Payne’s just a season ago. Payne is now set to hit free agency following a career-best season

“If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn’t you think of it that way?” Rivera asked. “Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in,” said Rivera while talking to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Rivera then spoke on what would go into the decision to pick up Young’s fifth-year option.

“Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth? We’re going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. ‘Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries – as long as nothing crazy happens, he’s going to be fine, it’s worth the risk?’ You know what I’m saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else.”

The Commanders have a massive decision to make regarding Chase Young. He has superstar potential and is a game-changer when healthy. But if he can’t stay healthy, this could lead to more problems for this team.

Rivera and the front office have until May 1st to make a decision. At the moment, they still seem far away from knowing what they will do.