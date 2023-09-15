Derek Brunson, the longtime middleweight contender, has finally decided his time in the UFC is over. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said Brunson mutually agreed with Dana White and the fighting promotion that it was time to “move on,” per ESPN.

Brunson made his debut in the UFC in December 2012. He has fought on UFC pay-per-view events seven times and headlined UFC Fight Night six times. His record in the promotion is 14-7, with a total professional fighting record of 23-9.

“Derek Brunson has been under the UFC umbrella for 11 years,” Abdelaziz said in a statement. “He had an amazing career there. The last seven years he's been in the top 10 rankings. The UFC was amazing to him there, helped shape who he is today and we are very grateful for the opportunity. He has to move on and [is] looking forward to what comes next for him.”

Brunson is 39 years old, and he is now a free agent in the MMA world. Abdelaziz believes he will seek opportunities with other promotions.

Though he has had a very respectable UFC career, Brunson has never fought for a title, and that window appears closed. Brunson lost his last two fights, although those opponents are both top-five contenders in the middleweight division: Jarred Cannonier and Dricus Du Plessis.

The latter actually earned a title shot against UFC legend Israel Adesanya after defeating Brunson at UFC 285 in May and then Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Du Plessis had to pull out of his UFC 293 fight against Adesanya with an injury. Sean Strickland replaced him and ultimately defeated Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Title.

Brunson was scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 in November. Now that he is no longer with the UFC, that fight will not be happening.

Brunson will always be a UFC legend, and he will be a huge addition to whichever promotion chooses to bring him in.