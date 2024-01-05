NBA player deals can be quite wild, both on and off the court. Here are the top-12 most lucrative ones of all time.

While NBA players are being paid a lot by their teams, some players are also getting paid by brands in the form of endorsement deals. For brands, this helps them build credibility and allows them to market their products. Below, we'll discuss the biggest NBA player deals ever.

In the NBA landscape, we’ve seen phone brands, fast-food chains, card trading, and gaming companies tap NBA players to endorse their products. While these endorsement deals were lucrative, none have yet to match the endorsement deals given by notable shoe and apparel brands. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 12 most lucrative off-court NBA player deals of all time.

12. Kobe Bryant: Nike

Contract: $75 million, five years

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike have agreed on a deal to continue making Kobe shoes. Nike will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/bk9j9oalwC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 24, 2022

Kobe Bryant became one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He initially signed a six-year deal with Adidas as a teenager. However, Kobe would never re-sign with the brand after the deal expired.

With an incredible work ethic and an unstoppable fadeaway, it was a great choice for Nike to pick up the Laker. While wearing his signature Nikes, Kobe would go on to win several championships with the LA including a back-to-back in 2009 and 2010. And later on, Bryant would finish his career as among the greatest players to play on the NBA hardwood.

Even if Bryant has already passed, Nike has continued their partnership with the late legend.

11. Zion Williamson: Jordan Brand

Contract: $75 million, 7 years

Williamson signed with Jordan Brand following all the hype coming out of Duke. While he has shown tremendous skills, he's struggled with injuries and weight issues.

Williamson is still a two-time All-Star and has managed to stay on the court in 2023-24 and is averaging over 20 points a game, so it's unlikely that Jordan Brand is regretting the deal.

10. Luka Doncic: Jordan Brand

Contract: $75 million, 5 years

Doncic is part of a new wave of star players coming from Europe to provide more international appeal. The Slovenian took his time trying out multiple brands of shoes before settling on Jordan Brand.

Doncic received the same amount of money in the deal as Williamson, but since it's only five years, he receives more money per year. The four-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 33.7 points per game through 32 games of the NBA season, so Jordan Brand has to be thrilled with the investment.

9. Klay Thompson: Anta

Contract: $80 million, 10 years

Klay Thompson's first signature shoe with Anta (H/T @diamond83) pic.twitter.com/nvOjJtRGZk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 20, 2015

NBA players often opt to sign with Nike or Adidas. But for Thompson, he chose to sign with Chinese brand Anta. Although Anta isn’t quite as popular, they were willing to pay the Warriors star loads of money in one of the more interesting NBA player deals.

And for Anta, it isn’t a bad investment at all. Thompson is currently a four-time NBA champion and has already made five All-Star appearances. Furthermore, he is one of the best shooters of the game.

8. LaMelo Ball: Puma

Contract: $100 million, 10 years

Instead of joining his father’s Big Baller Brand, LaMelo chose to sign with Puma. However, who can blame him? Ball’s deal with Puma was worth $100 million and will also include access to the brand’s private jet.

With Puma coming back from a hiatus in the basketball landscape, signing up Ball wasn’t a bad move. The youngest Ball brother wasted no time in establishing himself in the league by winning the Rookie of the Year and making an All-Star appearance in 2022.

7. Damian Lillard: Adidas

Contract: $100 million, 10 years

Damian Lillard was the face of the Trail Blazers franchise when he signed the deal, but the Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal. However, with the Bucks expected to compete for an NBA title, this should only enhance Lillard's exposure.

Lillard has other endorsement deals such as Gatorade, Spotify, and JBL. However, none would top his lucrative deal with Adidas that he signed when he was only a sophomore in the NBA.

6. Derrick Rose: Adidas

Contract: $185 million, 14 years

Derrick Rose’s insane Adidas contract includes Adidas paying Rose’s brother $250k-$350k per year and Rose’s best friend $50k-$75k per year. That’s what you call looking after your people 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/rkctNskaow — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) August 20, 2023

Everyone and Adidas thought Derrick Rose was going to be the next big thing especially after becoming the youngest player to win it. Adidas offered a superstar-like deal to Rose. But as we all know, it didn’t pan out due to injuries.

If there’s any consolation, Rose did turn out to be a solid role player. Furthermore, he pieced together one of the best comebacks in recent memory.

5. James Harden: Adidas

Contract: $200 million, 13 years

James Harden worked from being a sixth man in Oklahoma City to becoming an MVP in Houston. While his NBA journey allowed him to earn millions of dollars, the same can be said about his endorsement deal with Adidas.

Adidas has already released six shoe models under James Harden. And the Philadelphia 76ers trading Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers should only help Harden's endorsement value.

4. Stephen Curry: Under Armour

Contract: $215 million, 11 years

Stephen Curry is easily the best shooter ever. His game has changed the way the entire league has played. Because of this, it isn’t a surprise that Curry gets paid a whole lot to wear their sneakers.

In March 2023, Curry signed a lifetime contract extension with Under Armour. While terms of the deal were not released, it was expected to be worth at least $1 billion.

3. Kevin Durant: Nike

Contract: $300 million, 10 years

Kevin Durant just signed a LIFETIME contract with Nike 👀💰 pic.twitter.com/Nc2voxCAun — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 28, 2023

Kevin Durant is next to impossible to guard. Standing at 7 feet tall with the ability to score, the Slim Reaper is just lethal offensively. While he has stayed with Nike for his entire career, Under Armour did try to lure him with a deal worth $285 million.

However, Nike made a good move to counter that offer with a $300 million deal. In April 2023, Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.

2. LeBron James: Nike

Contract: $1 billion, lifetime deal

LeBron James is the best player in the world. He proved that easily with his MVPs and winning four NBA titles with different teams.

Furthermore, James is also the NBA's all-time leading scorer. As a result, Nike secured the generational star for the rest of his life with this lucrative deal.

1. Michael Jordan: Jordan/Nike

Contract: $1.3 billion, lifetime deal

Everybody wants to be like Mike. Jordan simply dominated the NBA and established himself as the certified GOAT of basketball. But back then, Nike offered Jordan a five-year contract worth $500,000. At that time, the amount was unusually high for a shoe endorsement.

Nevertheless, it was still a major win for Nike. Air Jordans were a hit and still are to this day. Furthermore, Michael Jordan continues to earn enough to maintain his billionaire status thanks to his Jordan brand.