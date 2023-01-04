By Paolo Mariano · 4 min read

How much did you earn when you were 21 years old? If you ask Luka Doncic, a lot, and now at 23 years old he only continues to see his wealth boom. Let’s look at Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023.

Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

From dominating as a teenager in Europe to being the toast of the entire NBA, Doncic sure has already come a long way in his skyrocketing career. Luka Doncic’s net worth in 2023 sits at about $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar guard is arguably the best young player in the NBA today, with many executives tagging him as the most logical choice to build a team around, even a few years ago. At such a ripe age, he is basically the complete package. He can attack the basket with his sly moves, he has deep range, he can post up, he is not afraid of clutch situations, he distributes the ball well, he is a fantastic rebounder for a guard, and the laundry list of his skills goes on. If there’s one knock on Doncic, it’s his defense. But most young guys go through that phase. He will hopefully improve as he becomes a veteran.

Despite many evaluators having him as the top talent, Luka Doncic was the third overall pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft before getting traded to the Mavs for Trae Young. The Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton No. 1, while the Sacramento Kings took Marvin Bagley III. With the Hawks trading him in the deal for Young and another draft pick that became Cam Reddish, three teams passed on Doncic’s talent. Doncic signed a four-year, $32.5 million rookie contract with Dallas, but he first had to settle a $2 million buyout agreement with his former team in Europe, Real Madrid, where he earned many accolades and team accomplishments as a teenager. He also won a gold medal with Slovenia at the 2017 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Slovenian sensation immediately took the NBA by storm, winning Rookie of the Year. He then quickly blossomed into an All-Star and one of the very best players in the NBA in Year 2. In his first playoff stint in the Disney bubble, he dragged the Mavs almost singlehandedly to six games against the stacked Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Doncic also hit an iconic game-winner in Game 4 on a nasty step-back 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. If anybody still doubted his ability to carry a team, that was the Luka Doncic Eff You Game. It announced to the entire NBA that he would be a guy to be reckoned with for years to come.

Earlier in that second season, Luka Doncic inked a deal with Jordan Brand worth a reported $75 million over five years. He finally got himself a signature shoe in 2022, which he debuted during the playoffs.

Doncic continues to wow the NBA on a nightly basis. He has made three consecutive All-Star Games and three consecutive All-NBA First Teams, streaks which should continue in 2023 given he’s putting up MVP numbers and making history. Right at the end of 2022, he had the most prolific game of his career, putting up a ridiculous 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. After that game, he joked that he needed a “recovery beer,” and it shouldn’t surprise you that beer makers took advantage of this opportunity.

Throughout all this, Doncic has made himself a whole lot of dough. It was an absolute no-brainer for the Mavs to give Doncic a supermax contract after his third season, and he signed a five-year deal worth over $215 million. He’ll make nearly $49 million in 2026-27, which is the last season of his contract. Given that will be right in his prime, he should garner a truly enormous contract down the road and continue to add to his growing net worth.

As worn out as it sounds, Doncic is a player who comes once in a generation. He has now become one of the faces of the NBA—literally and figuratively. He looks like the boy-next-door type who is the dream of every marketing team. He has charisma, he is fun, and he also has that competitive edge to him.

There’s simply no other way to put it: The sky’s the limit for Luka Doncic. He led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and will look to lead them to a championship in the future. He will also look to accumulate more individual accolades and become one of the very best players of all time.

