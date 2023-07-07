Oh, Taylor. Can't we just enjoy the fresh rerelease of your third studio album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), before surmising when the next Taylor's Version might hit, and which album it might be? Apparently not, because Taylor Swift seemed to drop a few careful hints in her belated 4th of July Instagram post on Friday.

Chilling with some of her famous gal pals — including the musical sisters from Haim and Selena Gomez — Swift, who has lately only posted about birthday, concert or business news to her socials, seems to have made some very conscientious allusions to her 1989 album in this particular post — according to her excited Swifties followers at least.

Taylor captioned the post “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎” and included three picture slides of her and her friends having a good time. The first pic, of the whole group lounging on the grass flashing peace signs, calls to mind the female bonding and empowerment themes of 1989. The second pic in the post — really a set of polaroids of Taylor and her friends goofing around inside — even more directly calls to mind 1989, whose album cover itself was a polaroid. Finally, the third pic — a solo of Swift looking elegant in a summer dress with distinct red lipstick, noticeably rosy cheeks and behind a light blue sky — immediately connotes 1989's light blue album color and her famous lyrics from a popular song on the album, Wildest Dreams, in which she sings the lines “red lips and rosy cheeks.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift is as notoriously careful about her hint-dropping in social media posts as LeBron James, so it hardly seems like all these symbols are a coincidence. But with her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album rerelease not even a day old, chances are she won't make any official news on that front for a while. A watched pop artist never boils, Swifties, so sit tight and be patient!