2 best destinations for Kemba Walker after Pistons buyout

After Kemba Walker was traded to the Detroit Pistons, many fans expected the point guard to be bought out and signed almost immediately. Even though he was unproductive in New York, there was hope that he could still be productive on a different team. However, with the NBA season about to start, Kemba Walker still hasn’t been bought out.

It’s admittedly heartbreaking to see a star like Kemba Walker struggle to find a team this season. Lately, Walker revealed that the Pistons have not agreed to a buyout with him. Eventually, both sides should agree to a deal sometime soon. Let’s take a look at which teams are the best places for Kemba to go once he’s released.

San Antonio Spurs

Let’s make one thing clear here before we start: Kemba Walker’s value in the eyes of many teams is already shot. The former All-Star point guard has struggled mightily in the last few years. At first glance, it seems like the numerous leg injuries Walker acquired have finally taken a toll on him. He looks slower on the court, his movements more labored than before.

At this point, there’s two routes that Walker can go in his career. The first option for him is to try and revive his reputation by balling out for a team that needs a starting point guard. There are many teams where Walker can try and ball out and get a new contract that way. The San Antonio Spurs could be one of those teams.

The Spurs’ goal for the 2022 season is to develop their young players and tank for Victor Wembenyama. They also just traded Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for that reason. In theory, Kemba Walker can sign with the Spurs and prove he’s still a damn good player. Then, when the trade deadline comes, San Antonio can flip him for more draft capital.

There’s also the Gregg Popovich factor: the legendary Spurs coach can get the best out of nearly every player on his team. Perhaps a half-season of coaching under Pop can get Walker’s career back on track.

Phoenix Suns

The other option for Kemba Walker this season is to fully embrace the role of a backup point guard and start to chase for an elusive ring. Backup point guards are insanely important to a team’s success in the playoffs. Having Walker, a former multi-time All-Star, as your backup PG is enticing enough for many teams.

One of these potential teams that could sign Kemba Walker are the Phoenix Suns. Their failed quest to get back to the Finalslast season exposed one of their biggest flaws: PG depth. After a breakout postseason in 2021, Cameron Payne struggled to find his groove last year. That forced the Suns to play their star guards more and more throughout the season.

Kemba Walker could help shore up the Suns’ point guard depth issues in the upcoming season. Even with his limited mobility, Walker could still provide value as a game manager of sorts, able to set up his teammates while shooting a solid clip from deep. The biggest question, of course, is his health.

There’s only a handful of teams that can give Kemba Walker a chance to build his career back up. If he doesn’t find a new team this season, his career could be over.