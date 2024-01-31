Who should the Bills trade for in the 2024 offseason?

As the curtain falls on the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills find themselves reflecting on a mixed bag of achievements. Despite clinching a winning record and advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, their Super Bowl aspirations remained unfulfilled. Looking forward to the upcoming 2024 NFL offseason, the Bills face the imperative task of fortifying their roster to pursue championship glory.

The Bills' 2023 Season Recap

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. Many anticipated they would be legitimate contenders for the title. Sure, they encountered some bumps along the road. However, the Bills rallied strongly enough to secure the AFC East title and claim the conference's No. 2 seed. Yes, they dispatched the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. Sadly, they fell short once again against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With their postseason journey concluded, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane must swiftly shift focus to the offseason. The AFC landscape is teeming with talent, and the Bills confront several uncertainties as they approach the offseason.

Fortunately, the Bills have the cornerstone of their franchise secured in quarterback Josh Allen. However, with several potential departures looming, other areas of the roster demand attention.

Offseason Outlook

The Bills face the daunting task of maneuvering under the salary cap for the 2024 season. This signals a potential closure of their Super Bowl window with the current core. Yes, Josh Allen's presence ensures continued competitiveness in the AFC. That said, they also need strategic shedding of veteran contracts to embrace a youth movement.

Trading either Von Miller or Stefon Diggs necessitates a post-June 1 transaction. A pre-June 1 trade involving Miller yields a mere $2 million in savings. However, a later deal promises a substantial $17.4 million relief in 2024. Similarly, for Diggs, significant cap relief of $19 million becomes available only after June 1. Keep in mind that both players are beyond 30, witnessing a decline in productivity.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Buffalo Bills must trade for in the coming 2024 NFL offseason.

Khalil Mack

Given the constraints of the salary cap, it's improbable that the Bills will emerge as major players in the trade market. However, if Beane manages to navigate the financial complexities, defensive reinforcements would be the logical pursuit.

As such, fans should anticipate the Bills to focus on young, economical options during the offseason. Players on expiring rookie contracts are also poised to draw Buffalo's interest.

Nevertheless, the Bills should explore the possibility of acquiring a big name like Khalil Mack. After all, he is a former Defensive Player of the Year whose presence could revolutionize the team's defense. Despite boasting a formidable defensive unit, the Bills lacked a genuine pass-rushing threat in 2023. This is where Mack comes in. His history of recording double-digit sacks in five of his eight NFL seasons could fill that void. Moreover, his veteran leadership could mentor the team's younger players. Take note as well that the Los Angeles Chargers have a hefty cap predicament. As such, Buffalo should contemplate pursuing Mack.

Mack also finds himself at a critical juncture in his career, with his hefty contract demanding attention. His cap figure exceeding $38 million presents a challenge for the Chargers. This may prompt them to seek takers for his contract.

Khalil Mack at age 32 4th in sacks with 17 (tied Chargers single-season record)

3rd in tackles for loss with 21

2nd in forced fumbles with 5 pic.twitter.com/dNS0Ize7Qi — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) January 30, 2024

Aaron Robinson

Aaron Robinson also presents another enticing option for the Bills, particularly in bolstering their secondary. Despite possessing talent in the secondary, the Bills could benefit from another playmaker to complement Tre'Davious White. With his size, speed, and ball skills, Robinson could significantly impact the team.

Of course, acquiring these players will necessitate sacrifices from the Bills. This can potentially involve draft picks or current roster members. Nonetheless, the potential rewards outweigh the risks. With Mack and Robinson onboard, the Bills could enhance their team dynamics, fostering a stronger chance of a deep playoff run in 2024.

Aside: What to do with Diggs?

The handling of Stefon Diggs remains a point of intrigue for Beane. Sure, Diggs retains his status as a top-tier receiver. However, his reduced role toward the end of the regular season raises questions. Options include trading Diggs or renegotiating his contract, both presenting challenges.

Releasing Diggs to alleviate cap pressure isn't an ideal solution. Take note that he has a cap hit of $27.9 million in 2024 and $31.1 million remaining on his contract. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would yield savings but incur significant dead-cap hits.

Even if the Bills retain Diggs, bolstering receiver depth remains a priority. Targets like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Boyd, and Donovan Peoples-Jones present feasible options.

Looking Ahead

As the Bills gear up for the 2024 NFL offseason, the prospect of strategic trades looms large. Yes, navigating salary cap constraints presents challenges. However, the potential acquisitions of Khalil Mack and Aaron Robinson could fortify the Bills' defensive prowess and secondary depth, respectively. With a careful focus on long-term team dynamics, the Bills can make calculated moves to elevate their competitiveness in 2024. As the offseason unfolds, Bills Mafia will look at their front office to maneuver through the intricate dance of player acquisitions and roster management. They hope these moves can finally lead to a breakthrough 2024 campaign.