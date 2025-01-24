The 2025 offseason will be a key turning point for the New York Giants. In addition to their acquisitions in the NFL Draft and free agency, the Giants will likely have to target a big trade for the second consecutive offseason.

In 2024, general manager Joe Schoen's big pull was outside linebacker Brian Burns, whom he acquired from the Carolina Panthers. Fans were initially split on the acquisition, but Burns ended up being the team's best linebacker and most consistent defensive player throughout the year. His 17 tackles for loss tied with Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter for the sixth-most in the league.

Heading into the 2025 offseason, the biggest story has been the Giants' upcoming draft pick. Schoen is in possession of the No. 3 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Most expect New York to pursue a quarterback in April, but a lot can happen during the pre-draft process that can potentially alter any decision.

Even with the right draft class, the Giants have more than one issue to address in the offseason. Schoen has a decent amount of cap room to work with in free agency, but the biggest offseason moves typically come via trade. Rome wasn't built in a day, but making a couple of big moves to change the franchise's decade-long woes should be at the top of Schoen's to-do list.

For the Giants to right the ship, Schoen will need to make more than a few moves in the offseason. Whether it is on draft night or in free agency, New York has to aggressively pursue the trade market over the summer.

Giants need to pursue Kirk Cousins in offseason

At this stage of his career, Cousins is far from an exciting name in the league. At 36, he is coming off arguably the worst season of his career and has looked more like a social media meme than the player who was leading the league in passing yards before going down with a torn Achilles in 2023.

Still, if the Giants do not select their next franchise quarterback in the draft, trading for Cousins has to be their first move. The quarterback free agency market is drier than a desert and Schoen cannot afford to let Brian Daboll walk into Week 1 with another uninspiring starter. New York went all-in on finding a new signal-caller in the offseason, and they could certainly do worse than Cousins.

Since turning to Michael Penix Jr. late in the 2024 regular season, the Atlanta Hawks made Cousins one of the most expendable veteran quarterbacks in the league. Perhaps the Giants will wait and see if the Falcons release Cousins, as trading for him would mean eating his massive contract. But even if they acquire his expensive deal, New York could put Cousins in the same situation by drafting Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe in the middle rounds.

Given his age and declining health, Cousins is not a long-term option. However, he is a suitable transitional quarterback and would hypothetically be the team's most talented passer since Daniel Jones lost any shred of confidence. The last time New York committed to a transitional quarterback, Kurt Warner paved the way for Eli Manning.

Joe Schoen, Giants have to target trade for Damarri Mathis

The Giants entered 2024 expecting Deonte Banks to become a true CB1, but they were helpless when that plan failed. Banks is closer to being a backup than to being the lockdown corner he was expected to be. There is still hope for growth in his third season, but he is looking more like a CB2 than a CB1.

Not many teams are willing to dish out proven cornerbacks, but the Giants could prey on a buy-low target with the Denver Broncos' Damarri Mathis. The 25-year-old has all the tools to become an elite cornerback but has unfortunately fallen victim to the situation in Denver. Pat Surtain has emerged as one of the best in the league and Riley Moss emerged as a capable running mate in 2024. Mathis, who missed most of the year with an ankle injury, is left as the odd man out.

Before he went down with an injury, Mathis still earned a 64.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking in the top 35 percent of all cornerbacks in the league. He has yet to record an interception in the NFL, which lowers his general perception, but his vision, reaction and closing speed give him the potential to grow into a Pro Bowl-level talent.