The New York Giants were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. New York finished the regular season with a 3-14 record that put them in the cellar of the NFC East division standings. The Giants are already hard at work making some changes as they enter the offseason.

The Giants have fired a pair of coaches after a disappointing 2024 season. New York fired defensive passing game coordinator/DB coach Jerome Henderson, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Henderson has been a member of New York's coaching staff since the 2020 season, starting under former head coach Joe Judge.

New York also fired safeties coach Michael Treier.

The Giants were clearly not pleased with how their defensive secondary played during the 2024 season. New York's pass defense looks pretty solid when examining simple accounting statistics. In fact, the only stat where they are in the bottom five in the NFL is passes defensed. That said, New York's defensive statistics can certainly be skewed thanks to their lackluster offense that often set them up to fail.

The more likely reason for the firings is that somebody has to be held responsible for the team's poor 2024 campaign.

Giants owner John Mara made the decision to keep both head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen despite the poor season. It was a foregone conclusion that there would be turnover somewhere on the coaching staff.

It will be interesting to see if New York makes any additional moves on its coaching staff this offseason.

Giants expected to keep DC Shane Bowen despite connections with Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

The Giants are expected to keep defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Bowen was rumored to be a possible hire by new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. However, reporting over the weekend suggested that Vrabel will not target Bowen, setting him up to stay in New York.

“Expect Shane Bowen to be back with the Giants in 2025 for a second season as the defensive coordinator,” Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported on Sunday. “The belief, according to sources, is that Bowen wants to remain with the Giants and that Vrabel is thinking of going in a different direction as he assembles his new coaching staff.”

This is shaping up to be a hugely important offseason for the Giants.

If New York cannot figure out a way to put together a winning team in 2025, the entire coaching staff could be fired by this time next year.