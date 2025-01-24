The Los Angeles Rams have lightened up their aggressive trade tactics after their 2021 Super Bowl run. General manager Les Snead has helped build the new Rams off draft picks, but also cheaper veterans.

This doesn't mean Snead won't go through an offseason without pulling off a trade. Tight end Hunter Long came to L.A. as part of the 2023 offseason trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Ramsey deal also helped land Byron Young in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tre'Davious White represents the Rams' last trade — which came before the November trade deadline after a failed '24 experiment involving the past Pro Bowl cornerback.

Snead, head coach Sean McVay, and the Rams' personnel are facing a critical offseason. The Rams have delivered back-to-back playoff appearances off a concoction of draft decisions and remaining veterans. But the veteran crew of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Rob Havenstein are now facing uncertain futures with the team due to the salary cap.

Snead and McVay could still attempt to keep the three pivotal pieces left from that Super Bowl LVI team. Even if it means restructuring their deals and taking a pay cut. But the Rams have two major positions to address regardless of what happens to the aforementioned Super Bowl winning players.

The Rams look better off addressing the needs through trade. Here are two players the Rams must make a run at to upgrade these particular spots.

Alex Anzalone, LB, Detroit Lions

The Rams are fortunate the defensive line and edge rush room is solidified. Because the inside linebacker room stands as the weakest defensive unit of '24. The play of the trenches and outside pass rush masked the dismal ILB play.

The divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, though, should sound the alarm that changes need to be made. Saquon Barkley ran through and around the ILB crew. It's time for veteran help to fix these woes.

Alex Anzalone is one of the heart beats of the Detroit Lions defense. He's filled with a strong history of stuffing the run — proven by his combined 254 tackles from 2022 to 2023. Anzalone is a captain who embraced the grit attitude of the Lions.

And he's facing a cloudy future in the Motor City. Anzalone's deal ends in 2026. He'd carry a $7.2 million cap hit and already holds an opt out clause in his deal for 2025. He's set to have a base salary of $6 million if he stays with the Lions for one more season.

Or, the Rams can tap into a former scout in Lions general manager Brad Holmes to make a deal. Anzalone can bring fiery leadership to a unit desperately needing it. But also needed is a run-stuffing machine — especially following the Eagles' loss. Anzalone wouldn't be a bank breaking move for the Rams. He'll bring respect to the ILB room plus get surrounded by intriguing young talent.

Rashawn Slater, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

Left tackle elevates as one of the more scrutinized situations involving the Rams' offseason. Los Angeles could lose not one, but two of its LT options.

Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are free agents. The latter has proven to become a steady performer in pass blocking. The 26-year-old Jackson is also young enough to command a longer term deal from a team needing blindside improvement.

It's looking like Jackson has the higher chance of leaving. That'll leave the Rams with a lack of depth at LT. And that's where trading for Rashawn Slater comes into play.

Like Anzalone, Slater has one year left on his deal. He formed a stout tackle tandem with rookie Joe Alt. Slater didn't allow a sack in his final nine games, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers, however, will have a hard time keeping Slater. He's carrying a $19 million cap hit for 2025. That's also his dead cap value. General manager Joe Hortiz may need to find a trade partner or face releasing Slater.

The Rams will do more than prevent a long distance move for Slater. He'd likely welcome the Rams' new inside running approach with Kyren Williams leading the backfield. Slater can even form a new tandem with Rams fast-riser Steve Avila at guard/center. Regardless, the Rams need to re-solidify their most important OL spot soon.