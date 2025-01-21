The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Portland Trail Blazers might be a seller. For a team trying to navigate a delicate rebuild while staying competitive, the right moves could lay the groundwork for future success. This deadline isn’t just about swapping contracts. It's also about reshaping the roster to match the team’s vision. The Blazers need to make bold, strategic trades to not only improve their current outlook. They also need to create a sustainable path forward in a competitive Western Conference.

A Frustrating 2024-25 Season So Far

The Blazers’ 2024-25 campaign has been anything but smooth sailing. With a 14-28 record as of this writing, they are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Sure, the emergence of young talent such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe has provided flashes of hope. However, inconsistency and defensive struggles have plagued the team. Veteran players have struggled to find their footing. In addition, the lack of reliable three-point shooting and perimeter defense has made it hard for the Blazers to compete against top-tier teams. The urgency to make meaningful changes before the trade deadline is clear.

Take note as well that the Blazers recently drafted their center of the future, Donovan Clingan. However, he may not yet be ready to take on a full-time starting role. Portland might consider waiting until the summer to trade a higher-salaried player like Deandre Ayton. Additionally, Jerami Grant's contract and age limit his trade value. Meanwhile, Anfernee Simons, whose contract expires after the 2025-26 season, could be the most suitable player to move.

Alternatively, Portland might choose to stand pat at this trade deadline. They can wait for the offseason to make significant moves. The franchise has shown a willingness to trade but is not in a position of desperation.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Portland Trail Blazers must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Acquiring Kevin Huerter from the Sacramento Kings

In this proposed trade, Portland would send Ayton to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kevin Huerter and additional assets. This deal would enable the Blazers to acquire valuable pieces while reshaping their roster.

By moving Ayton, Portland would free up the center position for Clingan and Robert Williams III, both of whom represent the team’s future at that spot. In return, the Blazers would gain a a solid guard. Kevin Huerter would supply much-needed floor spacing with his shooting and off-ball movement. The centerpiece of this trade for Portland, however, would be additional assets like multiple first-round picks from Sacramento. These picks align with the Blazers’ long-term rebuilding strategy and would help set the foundation for future success.

For the Kings, this trade solves a critical issue by providing them with a center capable of protecting the rim. This is something Domantas Sabonis struggles to do. Deandre Ayton would bring defensive presence and renewed energy to a Sacramento team on the rise.

Bringing in Patrick Williams from the Chicago Bulls

Another move Portland should prioritize is acquiring forward Patrick Williams from the Chicago Bulls. Sure, Williams has yet to fully realize his potential as a two-way star. However, his defensive versatility and offensive upside make him an ideal fit for the Blazers.

Williams’ ability to guard multiple positions and his impressive physical tools would immediately bolster Portland’s struggling defense. Offensively, his 40.1 perceent career three-point shooting and ability to attack closeouts would complement the team’s core. He would provide additional firepower and flexibility. At just 23 years old, Williams fits perfectly into Portland’s timeline.

To acquire Williams, the Blazers could offer Jerami Grant in a deal that benefits both teams. Grant, averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season, would bring some scoring punch to Chicago. His veteran presence and skill set align with the Bulls’ goal of remaining competitive while developing their core. This trade would strengthen Chicago’s frontline presence while providing Portland with a young, promising forward.

Why These Trades Make Sense

Portland’s front office must realize that marginal gains won’t suffice. They need decisive moves to unlock the potential of their young roster. Kevin Huerter and Patrick Williams address two critical areas: shooting and defense. Both players not only fill pressing needs but also align with the Blazers’ rebuilding trajectory. The picks are pretty nice, too.

Huerter’s shooting and off-ball movement would revitalize Portland’s offense. He would creat better spacing for the team’s young stars like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. On the other hand, Williams’ defensive capabilities would provide the stability the team desperately needs on that end of the floor. Together, these acquisitions would demonstrate a clear commitment from the front office to support the development of the team’s core.

The Clock Is Ticking

With the trade deadline looming, the Blazers’ opportunity to reshape their future is now. Standing pat risks stagnation, but bold moves like acquiring Kevin Huerter and Patrick Williams signal ambition and strategic vision. These trades wouldn’t just fill immediate needs—they’d set the stage for sustained growth and competitiveness in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. The message is clear: the Portland Trail Blazers are building something special, and the future starts today.