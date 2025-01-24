The Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer a rebuilding team—they’ve emerged as a powerhouse poised for greatness. After years of accumulating assets and carefully developing their roster, the Thunder have firmly established themselves as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. Sporting a 36-7 record so far in the 2024-25 NBA season, Oklahoma City is enjoying its most dominant campaign in over a decade. The Thunder are primed to contend for a championship. However, as the trade deadline looms, OKC has an opportunity to elevate from contenders to favorites by addressing specific needs.

What to Do Next?

It’s clear the Thunder don’t have many glaring weaknesses. As one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the league, they’ve already made significant progress with their offseason additions. They are on track to become one of the most successful regular-season teams in NBA history.

Still, the trade deadline presents a critical opportunity for discussion. Given the abundance of draft picks the Thunder control, they are inevitably tied to trade rumors involving high-profile players. Sure, the new CBA encourages teams like OKC to retain and extend homegrown talent. However, this season may represent one of their last chances to freely leverage their assets on the trade market without running into financial constraints.

The team has extension decisions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren approaching this summer. That's in addition to Alex Caruso being recently secured, and a core that is already among the league’s elite. As such, Oklahoma City faces a surplus of first-round picks. The Thunder are currently projected to hold as many as three first-round selections in June.

More picks?

Yes, they could wait until the draft lottery to maximize the value of those picks. That said, cashing in at the deadline on teams eager to secure draft capital might be the smarter play. This strategy would allow OKC to convert uncertainty into concrete assets for the future or bolster their current roster for a championship run.

Given the Thunder’s well-established rotation any trade is more likely to yield future draft considerations rather than adding players who would disrupt their current chemistry. The trade deadline represents an opportunity to solidify their position for both short-term success and long-term sustainability.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Oklahoma City Thunder must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Go for Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson is widely regarded as one of the most likely players to be traded before the deadline. The Thunder arguably have the best roster in the league. As such, they might be tempted to stay quiet during trade season. However, if they decide to make a move, they have the assets and the need for a player like Johnson.

Despite their wealth of talent, Oklahoma City lacks significant length at the forward positions and consistent perimeter shooting. Johnson would address both of these concerns. He would give the Thunder another versatile option to defend bigger wings while providing a significant boost to their three-point shooting.

Johnson has also shown flashes of increased offensive creation this season. Sure, he may be slightly overqualified for a traditional three-and-D role. That said, he could thrive in it. Johnson could potentially become the final piece of the puzzle for the Thunder's championship ambitions.

The Case for Herb Jones

The Thunder’s second trade priority should be targeting Herb Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones’ unique combination of defensive brilliance and offensive potential makes him an ideal fit for Oklahoma City’s roster. Jones has solidified his reputation as one of the NBA’s elite defenders, finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the 2023-24 season. His addition would significantly enhance Oklahoma City’s defensive versatility and provide valuable depth behind emerging star Jalen Williams.

Acquiring Jones would likely require parting with a significant draft asset. However, the move could be transformative for the Thunder. The Pelicans’ uncertain trajectory might make them more receptive to offers for Jones. A trade package featuring a first-round pick and a rotation player like Lu Dort could be enough to sway New Orleans. This is especially true if they are looking to enhance their shooting and perimeter scoring.

A Championship Window Worth Seizing

The Oklahoma City Thunder have an extraordinary opportunity to elevate themselves from a promising young team to a legitimate title contender. With Cam Johnson and Herb Jones, they could address critical gaps in their roster and prepare for the grueling playoff battles ahead. The trade deadline is a pivotal moment, and bold moves now could set the Thunder up for a deep postseason run and perhaps even their first-ever NBA championship. For a team that has meticulously built its foundation, the time to take that final step is now.