There’s no doubt the Miami Dolphins are loaded at wide receiver with Tyreek Hill leading the way. And they certainly ponied up the cash for their quarterback. But there’s another strong point, and it’s part of the two biggest training camp battles to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The Dolphins have a running back room that could be the envy of the entire NFL. Leading the way is Raheem Mostert with De’Von Achane more like a 1A and a half. Rookie Jaylen Wright looks like a legit threat, and Jeff Wilson Jr. may still have something left in the tank.

Add it up and it looks like an intense training camp battle.

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane primed for big season?

There’s no doubt Raheem Mostert is a top-level NFL running back. But Achane has home-run ability the league probably hasn’t seen since the prime of former Tennessee Titans star Chris Johnson.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told nbcsports.com that Achane could thrive in 2024 because he will have a deeper grasp of the offense.

“Year Two, you kind of let everything settle, understand much more of the whys of everything that you do,” McDaniel said. “And for him, the more he can understand within the offense, the more ways he can get the ball.”

Achane only played in 11 games last year, but the third-round pick sparkled when he reached the field. He rushed for 800 yards, averaging an NFL-great 7.8 yards per carry. Also, he scored 11 touchdowns, three through the air.

“He had outstanding ball production, some of which I know he feels specifically that there’s more out there from the opportunities he had last year,” Achane said. “(There are) more ways to be at the point of attack to play within this offense, that’s what this offseason really provides for him. Seeing some strength gains and you can tell by his body he’s put some work into it and then him just understanding everything about our offense so he can be as big a part of it as possible.”

What if Achane became The Guy?

Just for fun, look at Achane’s production if he got 300 carries this year. Of course, in a loaded backfield, that won’t happen, but he would threaten the all-time NFL rushing record if he came within a yard of last year’s per-carry average.

One thing Achane needs to do, McDaniel told sports.yahoo.com, is stay at the same level of hunger he had in 2023.

“A lot of times if you have success as a rookie, you go one of two ways: you’re either starved for more or you can get kind of comfortable,” McDaniel said. “I know each and every year there are examples for both. And that’s something we were talking (about) with De’Von in our exit interviews. Whatever you did this year, are you expecting more or less? Well, if you’re expecting more, you definitely can’t do less. I think he’s aware of that because nobody wants to have the climax of their career be the first year.”

What about Mostert?

Mostert won’t give carries away. Achane would have to take them. After eight somewhat unexciting seasons, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added three receiving scores, increasing his career TD total from 19 to 40.

Mostert hasn’t enjoyed the best of health in the NFL. Last season marked the first time in his career he appeared in 15 games for two years in a row. He’s expected to hold off Achane and be the Week 1 starter. But that’s a tenuous hold, one many people think won’t last the entire season.

Just with those two guys, the Dolphins have a nice running back room. And then they drafted Wright, who can flat-out fly and gives Miami a ton of depth.

Wright didn’t have trouble expressing to profootballnetwork.com about what he thinks joining the Dolphins means.

“It’s going to be really scary,” Wright said. “I’ve got a lot of fire built up in me through this whole process. I’m just ready to get out there and just prove my point. Make the people feel, (those who) passed on me, make them feel me. I’m just ready to bring that aggression to the field and make a lot of plays, a lot of big plays.”

Oh, the toys!

McDaniel is already known as an innovator. Think about what he can do with speed like Achane AND Wright. While Wright won’t be an every-down player, he could get double-digit snaps each game. But he’s also a good pass blocker, a trait lacking in some rookies that keeps them off the field in their first season. Plus, Wright could be used on special teams, creating a big-time threat under the new kicking rules.

But what will NFL defenses do if the Dolphins line up with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Achane, and Wright for the same play? Perhaps the best strategy is getting their quarterback loose because he’ll likely be on the field soon.

Training camp should be a lot of fun for this position battle. McDaniel said it will make the team better.

“I think all players benefit,” McDaniel said. “There’s supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. Yeah, the competition is fierce. I’m fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them.

“It will be fierce. Depth comes into question each and every year, so you’re always looking for a full roster.”

As for Wilson, it’s a strong piece to have for a fourth running back. Wilson won’t play a lot if the Dolphins stay healthy in the backfield, but he’s a very nice insurance policy. He’s a good runner with excellent contact balance. He’s probably the best power runner the Dolphins have, and could be used in short-yardage situations to save wear and tear on the speed guys.

Edge rusher is another camp battle

When Jaelan Phillips gets up to speed, the Dolphins have a top-10 guy on the edge, according to Pro Football Focus. And Bradley Chubb ranks at No. 15. But Phillips is coming off an Achilles injury and Chubb is recovering from an ACL tear.

In the early going, the Dolphins hope rookie Chop Robinson will provide enough pass pressure to keep the Miami defense respectable until both of those guys return. And then Robinson will become a very valuable depth piece.

But who will join Robinson on the edge? Will it be another rookie in Mohamed Kamara? Emmanuel Ogbah? Duke Riley? Whatever the case, it doesn’t appear the Dolphins will be super strong at the edge rush position for at least a portion of the season.