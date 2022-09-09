2 biggest winners and losers after one-sided Rams-Bills opener

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway, to the joy of football fans everywhere. As the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams celebrated their title and hosted the first game of the new campaign. However, the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills spoiled the party, cruising past LA for a 31-10 statement win. In this post, though, we’re specifically focusing on Rams-Bills winners and losers from the night that was.

The Bills entered the game as just two-point favorites, but blew expectations away with their dominant performance. Both teams entered halftime tied 10-10, then Buffalo outscored LA 21-0 in the second half. For Josh Allen and co., they start out a huge season with a huge win.

Following the game, here are ours Rams-Bills winners and losers.

No. 2 Loser: Allen Robinson

No getting around it, Robinson’s first game with Los Angeles was a dud. The Rams signed the former Bear and Jaguar to be their new complement to Cooper Kupp, but he did not make a good first impression. Despite playing most snaps, Robinson had just two targets, one reception and 12 yards on the night.

Robinson is coming off a disastrous 2021 season in Chicago, in which he had just 410 yards and a single touchdown all year. He has shown his talent, with three 1,000 yard seasons in his career despite playing with below-average quarterbacks. By teaming up with Matthew Stafford in LA, Robinson would have a great opportunity for a bounce back with the best quarterback he has ever had.

Unfortunately for Robinson, he picked up right where he left off and not in a good way. There’s still plenty of time for him to turn it around, and judging him after one game is a bit premature. If he doesn’t improve though, that big contract is going to look rough for the Rams.

No. 2 Winner: Christian Benford

With Tre’Davious White still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, the Bills were in an interesting spot with their cornerbacks. Dane Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Pitt, started on one side, but that left the other side open. Fortunately for the Bills, a rookie stepped up, but not the one many expected to.

Rather than starting first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the Bills started Benford, a sixth-round pick out of Villanova. The rookie’s stats, three tackles and a pass defended, don’t jump off the page, but he was still very effective. Benford helped limit any Rams receiver not named Cooper Kupp to under 40 yards, and played a key part in shutting down Robinson.

Christian Benford blankets Allen Robinson on 4th and 14! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FHDkeRnWrD — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 9, 2022

In just his first career start, Benford helped shut down the defending champs and showed he belongs in the league. Buffalo’s secondary is already scary with White at corner and Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer at safety. If Benford keeps his performance up, that secondary will be even scarier.

No. 1 Rams-Bills Loser: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey talks a lot of smack, but he usually backs it up on the field. The Rams’ superstar is coming off arguably his best NFL season, with four picks and 16 passes defended. However, Ramsey was uncharacteristically bad on Thursday night, and his trash talk came back to bite him.

The Bills targeted Ramsey seven times, and he allowed six receptions, 124 yards and two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The lowlight came when Stefon Diggs, who Ramsey trash-talked on the previous drive, burned him for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Allen also got some payback for Ramsey’s previous trash-talking with a great performance on Thursday.

Josh Allen's stats vs Jalen Ramsey's teams 3 wins, 0 losses 11 total TDs 70% completions

9.3 yards/att

+0.22 EPA/att

60% success rate

8 passing TDs 3 rushing TDs

6.3 yards/carry pic.twitter.com/GyFEY6D7Pz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 9, 2022

Ramsey is a very polarizing player in the NFL. When he’s at his best, the trash talk flies largely under the radar. When he’s at his worst, like he was against the Bills, he becomes one of the laughing stocks of the league.

No. 1 Rams-Bills Winner: Josh Allen

After two straight elite seasons, this feels like the year for Allen to finally win MVP. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills’ superstar QB is the favorite to win the award, and he showed why on Thursday night.

Allen put on a show against LA, completing 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He was also electrifying on the ground, rushing 10 times for 56 yards and another touchdown. He threw two interceptions, but one of them went through his receiver’s hands and wasn’t on him.

The Bills are Super Bowl favorites largely due to Allen’s electrifying play under center. That ability was on full display as he tore up the defending champs on their home field. Allen is easily the best Buffalo quarterback since Jim Kelly, and he may lead the Bills to new heights this season.