The Los Angeles Rams’ title defense couldn’t have went any worse. Facing the current favorites in the Buffalo Bills, the defending champions looked completely outmatched. LA couldn’t capitalize on their opponent’s sloppiness, as they were shut down by Buffalo’s defense. Even worse, their defense, led by Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, got gashed multiple times when Josh Allen and the offense figured out that turnovers are, well, bad.

It was a bad performance from a team hailed for their defensive talent. In particular, Jalen Ramsey was the main subject of attention during the Rams-Bills matchup. Ramsey is considered as one of the best shutdown corners in the league. However, against Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen, Ramsey looked mortal. He got burned multiple times during the game.

The statistics back up the eye test on Jalen Ramsey’s horrendous outing for the Rams. According to PFF, the star cornerback allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 during the season opener. It was easily Ramsey’s worst game of his career, as he gave up more than 100 yards and more than two touchdowns in a game. (via Marcus Mosher, Eric Edholm)

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Week 1, per @PFF's initial grading. He was targeted seven times, allowing six receptions for 124 yards and 2 TDs. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 9, 2022

This was the only game in Jalen Ramsey's career that he's allowed 100+ yards and 2+ TDs, per @NextGenStats — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 9, 2022

Jalen Ramsey looked completely outmatched on the field, especially against Stefon Diggs. The Bills wide receiver made mincemeat of the Rams star, burning him multiple times throughout the game. One of these plays resulted in a touchdown, along with some fiery words from the wide receiver.

STEFON DIGGS IS THAT GUY 😤pic.twitter.com/6nQbod7EUD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Should the Rams fanbase be worried about Jalen Ramsey? Well, not yet, at least. They did go up against arguably the best team in the NFL this season, and they’re coming off a short offseason. Still, LA would prefer if their star corner did not get burned by every other star wide receiver in the league.