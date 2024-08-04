The Cleveland Browns are one of the more talented teams in the NFL, and while they have a lot of quality players in place as starters, along with some solid depth, there are still some intriguing roster decisions as they will have to make after the preseason.

There is a lot of talent at pretty much every level of the Browns' roster, but the biggest question remains at quarterback. The organization thought it had found the solution after trading for Deshaun Watson and giving him a big contract, believing that he would perform to the level that he did when he was at his peak with the Houston Texans. Instead, he has played in just six games each season, due to the suspension he was handed in 2022 and injuries he suffered in 2023. When he has been on the field, the level of play has been disappointing.

It is a tough situation for the Browns, as the rest of their roster is essentially ready to compete, so the hope is that year three for Watson in Cleveland brings better results and as a result, the team can contend with the heavy-hitters in the AFC. There are two players who will need big preseason performances to make the final roster as the Browns head into the regular season. Let's get into them.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

The first player who sticks out when it comes to needing a big preseason with the Browns to make the roster is quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he earned a spot on the roster with a strong training camp and preseason last year. He will need a repeat performance as the quarterback room is more crowded this season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in three games for the Browns last season, but did not play particularly well. It was a wild journey for Cleveland at quarterback last season, eventually leading to Joe Flacco taking over and leading the team to the playoffs.

To avoid that level of instability at quarterback, the Browns signed Jameis Winston to be the team's quarterback. Tyler Huntley is in the room as well. It is unknown how many quarterbacks Cleveland will keep on its roster, but Thompson-Robinson needs a good preseason to potentially make the roster.

Kahlef Hailassie, Cornerback

The Browns have a solid defensive backfield led by Denzel Ward, one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Kahlef Hailassie got some playing time sparingly in 2023, and he is trying to establish himself with Cleveland.

Currently, Hailassie is behind players like Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. on the corner back depth chart. If he can have a good preseason and prove to be valuable as a depth corner, or even on special teams, which is a known strength of his, he could earn a spot on the final roster.