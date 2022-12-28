By Karl Rasmussen · 4 min read

The New York Yankees made some big splashes in free agency, fending off various suitors in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes before doubling down and securing a six-year deal for left-hander Carlos Rodon. While the two moves were big ones, the Yankees should not take their foot off the gas in MLB free agency. As it stands, there are still some concerns on the current roster and improvements that can, and should be made in order to get back to the World Series for the first time in over a decade.

Brian Cashman indicated his intention to contend in 2023 with the Judge and Rodon deals, and it’s imperative the Yankees continue making moves in order to get this team in the best possible shape before Opening Day.

Among the needs the Yankees still have entering the year, two are considered to be pretty glaring. The Yankees need to acquire a new left-handed reliever following the departure of Lucas Luetge, and also need to install a new left-fielder, ideally one who bats from the left side of the plate. With all that in mind, let’s dive into the Yankees’ two major needs after the Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon deals.

2. Upgrade bullpen with an LHP

The Yankees reunited with Tommy Kahnle in the offseason, but surprisingly cut bait with southpaw Lucas Luetge. It was a surprising move, as there had been some speculation that it would be Albert Abreu getting the short end of the stick. While Abreu could still be sent packing, the Yankees’ decision to move on from Luetge indicates they are, or at the very least should be, in the market for a new left-hander in the bullpen.

As it stands, the Yankees would enter the 2023 season with just one left-handed reliever. After parting ways with Aroldis Chapman in a tumultuous end to his tenure in the Bronx, the Yankees are down to just Wandy Peralta as a left-handed reliever. Per Fangraphs, the Yankees’ projected 2023 bullpen consists of Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Wandy Peralta, Lou Trivino, Ron Marinaccio, Albert Abreu, and Domingo German.

The need to add another southpaw to that mix is clear, though it otherwise has the makings of a strong group, especially if Michael King can return in 2023, who saw his own breakout season cut short last year due to injury.

Some potential late-inning lefties the Yankees could target late into free agency include 32-year-old ex-Tiger Andrew Chafin, 33-year-old Matt Moore, who played last season with the Rays, or three-time All-Star Brad Hand. All were effective in 2022.

With the Tigers last year, Chafin logged a 2.83 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. Moore, on the other hand, had a sterling 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances, pitching 74 innings with 83 strikeouts. As for Hand, in 55 appearances for the Phillies, the 32-year-old had a 2.80 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 45 innings.

1. Left Fielder, ideally a lefty

The Yankees are looking for their third outfielder to join Aaron Judge (RF) and Harrison Bader (CF) in the grass in the Bronx. Aaron Hicks’ disastrous 2022 season proved beyond a doubt that he can’t be relied on for an everyday role, and if the Yankees are serious about winning their first World Series in 14 years, they’ll need to bring in the right guy to fill this void.

Among the players the Yankese have been linked with include Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds, Twins outfielder Max Kelper, and the duo of Diamondbacks outfielders believed to be potentailly available in Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas. Daulton Varsho was also a name linked to the Yankees but he was acquired by the Blue Jays in a blockbuster of their own.

Reynolds would likely command a kings ransom in any trade with the Pirates, making him somewhat of an unlikely option for the Yankees. Kepler isn’t as recognized a name as the former, but he would come with a significanty smaller price tag. The lefty is only a few years removed from the 2019 campaign during which he launched 36 home runs, however, he’s hit just 37 home runs over the next three seasons combined, with only nine throughout 115 games last season.

There’s also a chance the Yankees could look from within to fill the void, rather than swing a trade during the offseason. Oswaldo Cabrera showed remarkable versatility last season after his call-up to the bigs, playing in various positions with poise and confidence. It could stand to reason that the Yankees give the switch-hitting 23-year-old a shot at the left field role, though it could be something of a risk to do so.

Still, in 44 games last season, Oswaldo Cabrera registerd an impressive 1.9 WAR and had a .740 OPS that includes a brutal stretch at the plate. The potential is there for Cabrera, but he’s a natural infielder who the Yankees may not be ready to hand the left field keys to just yet.

There are still moves to be made in New York, and Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office are doing their due diligence in order to identify the best fit for the Yankees in 2023. The Carlos Rodon and Aaron Judge deals were great starts, now it’s time to apply the finishing touches.