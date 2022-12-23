By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.

Judge signed a monster nine-year, $360 million contract to remain a Yankee, likely for the rest of his career after a song and dance with the San Francisco Giants that concluded with the slugger remaining the face of the New York franchise. Judge had one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history in 2022, which earned him the gargantuan deal even as he turns 31 next year.

Stanton has spent the last five years of his career with New York after being traded from the Miami Marlins in Dec. 2017. He was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2022, being named the All-Star Game MVP after smoking a two-run homer off Tony Gonsolin in the 4th inning. He batted .211 in 398 at-bats with 31 home runs and 78 RBIs in the regular season.

It was a tough ending to the season for the 6-foot-6, 245lb slugger; he batted just .151 in the back half, and .156 against power pitchers, also boasting the slowest sprint speed of all Yankee players at 24.5 feet per second.

Stanton will look to bounce back when the 2023 campaign commences, and it looks like he again won’t be an everyday fielder with Judge remaining in the team’s long-term plans.