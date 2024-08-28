As the 2024 NFL season approaches, the Carolina Panthers find themselves at a crossroads. Their coaching staff must continue to make pivotal decisions that will shape the team’s success. Sure, the roster is brimming with potential. However, the fierce competition and the emergence of young talents mean that some established first-stringers are at risk of losing their starting jobs. With the pressure to perform at an all-time high, these players are fighting to keep their spots in what promises to be a defining season for the Panthers.

The Panthers’ Journey So Far

The Panthers began their offseason by hiring Dave Canales as head coach. This followed his success as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator. His ability to revive Baker Mayfield’s career likely attracted Carolina. This is especially true as they aim to develop young quarterback Bryce Young. To support this, the Panthers invested $153 million in guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They also traded for receiver Diontae Johnson. Additionally, they drafted key players like receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. All these moves should help Young reach his potential as a franchise quarterback.

That said, challenges persist. Team owner David Tepper’s impatience and tendency to disrupt plans loom over the team. Meanwhile, Young still has much to prove, with doubts about whether he can match CJ Stroud’s success or justify the cost Carolina paid to acquire him. Despite offseason upgrades, significant gaps remain on both sides of the roster.

There are also key points to consider about the current 53-man Panthers roster. It's far from final, and after a dismal 2-15 season that led to changes in coaching and management, a roster overhaul was essential. Of the 53 players, 21 are new, including five draft picks and three undrafted rookies. Second-round pick Jonathon Brooks remains on the NFI list, and the team traded seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett for cornerback Mike Jackson. He could start in the season opener.

These roster changes, coupled with the acquisition of Diontae Johnson and upgrades to the offensive line and defense, reflect the Panthers’ clear intent to move past last season’s struggles.

Here we'll look at the two Carolina Panthers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Tommy Tremble, TE

Tommy Tremble was notably absent from the Panthers’ preseason finale against Buffalo due to an ongoing hamstring injury. Yes, most of Carolina’s starters took the field. However, Tremble remained sidelined, missing the entire preseason as a result. Despite this, there’s no current indication that he won’t be ready for the regular season opener. Fellow tight end Ian Thomas was also out with a calf injury, leaving fourth-round rookie Ja’Tavion Sanders to take reps with the first team.

Remember that the Panthers have struggled to find consistent production from their tight ends since the days of Greg Olsen. At least on paper, the position remains one of the team’s weakest links heading into the 2024 season. With Tremble, Thomas, Sanders, and Jordan Matthews on the roster, there’s potential for one of them to surprise. Still, expectations are low. If anyone is poised to make a significant impact, it might be Sanders. He brings a level of athleticism unmatched by the others. However, given that both Tremble and Thomas have yet to have breakout seasons, it’s fair to wonder if their window of opportunity is closing.

Dane Jackson, CB

The Carolina Panthers’ cornerback situation is precarious. This is especially true with the injury history of their top player, Jaycee Horn. The team signed Dane Jackson to a two-year deal with the expectation that he could potentially start on the outside. However, Jackson suffered a significant hamstring injury. Head coach Dave Canales revealed that this could sideline him for up to six weeks.

The Panthers had hoped to bolster their secondary by signing a veteran like Stephon Gilmore. Too bad he ultimately went to the Minnesota Vikings. This left the Panthers with limited options. With Anthony Brown placed on injured reserve, the team’s cornerback depth is alarmingly thin. Unless Carolina explores the free-agent market, Dicaprio Bootle, a holdover from last season, appears to be the frontrunner to fill the void. Meanwhile, rookie Chau Smith-Wade, a fifth-round pick, has an outside chance to earn a starting role.

Looking Ahead

As the Carolina Panthers prepare for the 2024 NFL season, the battle for starting positions is heating up. Tommy Tremble and Dane Jackson, once expected to be key contributors, find themselves in precarious positions as they struggle with injuries and the rise of younger, more dynamic players. Tremble faces the challenge of proving he can be more than just a blocking tight end. Meanwhile, Jackson must contend with a significant injury and the emergence of promising talent in the secondary.

The Panthers’ offseason moves reflect a team determined to turn the page on past disappointments. However, with that comes the harsh reality that some veterans may be left behind. As preseason gives way to the regular season, the fates of these players will be a crucial storyline to watch. In this league, only the best and the healthiest can secure their spots on the field. Whether Tremble and Jackson can rise to the occasion or will be overtaken by the new wave of talent remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though — the competition will be fierce.