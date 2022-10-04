2 potential trade candidates for Spurs as 2022-23 NBA preseason begins

With the first week of the NBA training camps over and preseason action already underway, some teams already have an idea of what their players can provide in 2022-23. However, rebuilding teams such as the San Antonio Spurs might still make some moves.

The Spurs finally embraced rebuilding mode after trading All-Star Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for a horde of draft picks. But things can still change. With the goal of earning a high draft selection in 2023, Gregg Popovich and the front office could still try to capitalize on some veterans to acquire pieces they can develop instead of contributing right away.

San Antonio opened exhibition action with a 134-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. While it was a blowout, some players had their moments and should have suitors around the league.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Spurs as the regular season dawns.

Josh Richardson

Acquired in the trade with the Boston Celtics in exchange for Derrick White, Josh Richardson had a solid showing with the Spurs last season. In 21 games, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game also shooting 44.4% from the three-point line.

San Antonio is Richardson’s fourth team since 2019. At age 29 with declining athleticism, he is probably just beginning the downside of his career. With the Spurs rebuilding, he could be one of the first players to be moved. Although never a star, Richardson has proven he can be an impactful contributor on a playoff team.

He was a full-time starter in his final years with the Miami Heat, then also started games in stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. For his career, he averages 12.0 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals per game. He also shoots 42.8% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

On an expiring deal worth $12.2 million, Richardson’s contract is not a big investment in a trade, meaning teams could trade for him without sacrificing too many assets. The Spurs might ask for a late first-rounder or some younger players they can develop.

Richardson’s 2021-22 with San Antonio showed he can still provide scoring and defense. Both could be useful for the postseason, so the Spurs should be listening to offers for the veteran wing.

Jakob Poeltl

One of the most important pieces of the Spurs’ system in recent years, Jakob Poeltl could be the next starter to be traded. Since joining the team in the Kawhi Leonard-Demar DeRozan trade, the Austrian has grown into one of the best defensive big men in the league.

Poeltl is coming off his best season in the NBA. In 2021-22, he averaged career-bests in points (13.5), rebounds (9.3) and assists (2.8). He also swatted 1.7 shots per game while also shooting 61.8% from the field.

With the Spurs aiming for a high draft pick in 2023 and center Victor Wembanyama situated as the consensus top prospect, Poeltl becomes an interesting trade asset. He is a starting-caliber center that will mostly help on the defensive side of the ball, but since San Antonio is not interested in competing for the postseason, a trade would be optimal for both parties.

Poeltl is only 26 years old and making $9.4 million in the final year of his contract, so he should have some playoff contenders keeping an eye on him. The Spurs should be asking for at least a first-round pick, but since his suitors are likely playoff teams, they should be all in the late 20s.

All things considered, trading for Poeltl could be a steal for any team with championship hopes. It would give his next team borderline elite rim-protection, while also helping the Spurs move forward in their rebuilding process.