The New York Rangers tried to make a splash move at the NHL Trade Deadline, as Chris Drury was trying to pull off a blockbuster trade for Jake Guentzel before he was sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, the Rangers pivoted and acquired Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets after Guentzel was shipped to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Heading into the deadline, the Rangers had needs for a third line center and a right winger who could play on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Chris Drury acquired Alex Wennberg for the third line center role, who has been a great fit so far. On deadline day, Drury also acquired Chad Ruhwedel from the Penguins as a depth defenseman, which could be a smart move with Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren dealing with injuries. The last order of business was pulling the trigger on the trade for Jack Roslovic, just minutes before the deadline.
There was no splash move like in the last few years for the Rangers, when they made moves for players like Andrew Copp, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. However Drury continued the trend of getting some kind of piece to slot into each hole that is present in the lineup.
It was a bit of a surprise move from Chris Drury, but it did not come at a big price. The Rangers gave up a fourth-round pick for Roslovic that will turn into a third-round pick if New York makes the Stanley Cup Final. His role
The early returns from the Rangers' acquisition of Roslovic have been very good, and he is a great fit for the lineup. There are multiple reasons why. Let's get into the two biggest reasons.
Jack Roslovic brings speed to the Rangers' lineup
If there is one thing Roslovic is known for, it is skating well and bringing speed to the lineup. That was on display in the Rangers' recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers ended up losing the game, but Roslovic's speed was on full display for the second goal of the game by Braden Schneider.
BRADEN SCHNEIDER MAKES IT 2-0 pic.twitter.com/Uib5XUNwq6
— Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 14, 2024
Given the line that Roslovic is on with Zibanejad and Kreider, his speed is useful to set up the other two players, who are expected to put the puck in the net. Roslovic can use his skating to do the dirty work to help gain and maintain possession in the offensive zone, which is something that the Zibanejad and Kreider line has struggled with throughout the season.
Based on the early results, Roslovic should be keeping his spot on the Rangers' top line alongside Kreider and Zibanejad.
Jack Roslovic shifts Mika Zibanejad to more of a shooting/scoring role
One of the main concerns for Rangers fans this season has been the lack of scoring from Mika Zibanejad, as he has 22 goals, according to NHL.com. He is behind the pace he was at last year, when he scored 39. He is putting up a good amount of points, but Zibanejad is expected to be a player to put the puck in the back of the net with his dangerous shot. The five-on-five struggles for Zibanejad are well-documented.
So far with Roslovic, has helped Zibanejad recapture a bit of his scoring ability from a five-on-five perspective. The blueprint is for Roslovic to fill a bit of a playmaking type of role, setting up Zibanejad to fire away from dangerous areas. That blueprint worked against the New York Islanders on Sunday, when Zibanejad fired home a one-timer on a pass from Roslovic that was right in his wheelhouse.
Mika blasts one into the back of the net to tie the game just 27 seconds into the second period!
(via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/PU1hfqYqPc
— Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 17, 2024
The Rangers have not seen that type of goal enough from Zibanejad. Him getting his mojo back from a scoring standpoint is vital. A hot Zibanejad is a player who can carry the Rangers offensively in the playoffs. He was a catalyst for the team's run to the conference final in 2022, and his quiet series against the New Jersey Devils last year was a big reason for the first-round exit.
This group of players has enough talent to bring home the Stanley Cup. The Rangers' second and third lines are rolling, so Zibanejad's scoring touch being unlocked by Roslovic would make the Rangers an incredibly tough out for anyone this spring.