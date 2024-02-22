The Titans could add these two offensive pieces via the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans are set to embark on a rebuild. It was to be expected after the Titans drafted and turned to Will Levis as their quarterback. They have already all but said goodbye to Derrick Henry, their star running back who has carried that offense for years. Tennessee also missed the playoffs for the second straight season after making the tournament in the previous three seasons and four of the last five seasons before this dry spell.

A new general manager (Ran Carthon) took over in 2023 and he just hired a new head coach (Brian Callahan) roughly a month ago. This is a franchise that is looking to restart. And what better way to do so than by looking to the draft and finding under-the-radar gems like Kingsley Suamataia and Ja'Lynn Polk.

Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Line

The Tennessee Titans' number one priority this offseason has to be rebuilding their offensive line. They've already taken a big step towards doing so by hiring Bill Callahan, the father of new head coach Brian Callahan and well-renowned offensive line coach, to be their offensive line coach. That would be a welcome addition. Though the Titans did rank 12th in pass block win rate according to ESPN, they ranked 21st in run block win rate.

That's where someone like BYU's Kingsley Suamataia could come into play. Though the Titans drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they had him play guard for the majority of his rookie season despite playing tackle at Northwestern. But what's great about Suamataia is that he can play both left and right tackle. The Titans could use an upgrade on either Andre Dillard (left tackle) and/or Dillon Radunz (right tackle). Skoronski could be that on the left side while Suamataia could fill in the right side.

Hiring Bill Callahan could allow the Titans to take a shot on Suamataia more than some other teams. Suamataia is regarded as somewhat of a project, whose athletic tools outshine his polish and technique. While that isn't a hindrance to his ability to make it in the NFL, it could factor into teams looking for a tackle who is more ready to play right away. The Titans, however, can afford to let Suamataia play through mistakes and learn under the tutelage of one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL.

This is one of the better situations for Suamataia to enter the NFL. The Titans should try their best to make it happen.

Ja'Lynn Polk, Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans also badly need another wide receiver. They hoped Treylon Burks would become their alpha number-one receiver after effectively trading AJ Brown for him, but injuries have stalled that development. In two seasons, Burks has played in just 22 games. In those games, Burks has managed to haul in only 49 of 84 targets for 665 yards and one touchdown. That simply is not going to cut it from a former first-round pick.

Perhaps Ja'Lynn Polk can light a fuse in this Titans wide receiver room. Polk is not Rome Odunze, his Washington Husky teammate, but he can ball in his own right. Polk shined in his fourth collegiate season (his third in Seattle) to the tune of 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns on 69 receptions. His PFF grade of 75.2 was one of the better marks in the country as well.

Polk can win in the middle of the field and also make plays happen deep down the field. He has experience playing off of star receivers before and he can do the same while next to DeAndre Hopkins and Burks if Burks can make that jump. But Polk can be a star in his own right too. He'd be a great selection for the Titans.