The San Antonio Spurs system has been focusing a lot on their youth. Gregg Popovich has opted to get young guns to build around Victor Wembanyama. But, a lot of young players tend to take time in their development and would need older mentors to show them in-game techniques against other teams in the NBA. Trading for Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics or Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets may not be a bad idea for more scoring and playmaking.

Spurs' Devonte' Graham and Malaki Branham to the Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon reportedly wants to opt out of the Celtics system due to the failed trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Grabbing him in exchange for Grahan and Branham helps both teams. The Celtics improve their guard depth behind Derrick White and the Spurs get a much-needed playmaker for Victor Wembanyama. Setting the table for the offense is something Brogdon is able to do. He was acquired by Brad Stevens to fix the Celtics' playmaking off the bench.

Malcolm Brogdon is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year for a reason. He got 14.9 points per game for the whole season before he had to exit the playoffs due to an injury. His facilitating role is also likely to increase. With the Celtics, the ball goes around to multiple ball handlers. This happens significantly less with the Spurs. His 3.7 assists per game can be expected to take a huge jump once he gets acquainted with Pop's system.

An experienced scorer and playmaker is exactly what Brogdon is. He has his fair share of playoff experience which can be shared with a lot of the young guns in the system that haven't achieved a post-season berth. A culture shift is also going to be expected because of his hunger for wins which is likely to rub off the young squad.

Doug McDermott and Devonte' Graham to the Hornets for Terry Rozier

Acquiring a bucket-getter is never a bad idea for the Spurs. Terry Rozier is exactly what they need. He netted 21.1 points per game for the 2022-23 NBA season on an efficient 41.5% field goal shooting. His strength of volume three-point shooting is also going to be utilized better alongside Vasell, and Keldon Johnson. Once he gets on the floor with Wembanyama, Rozier's two-point scoring is also going to skyrocket. This is because of Wemby's shifty ability to move to the perimeter.

Another welcome addition will be his playmaking. He netted 5.1 assists in a Hornets offense that has a lot to be desired in their floor spacing. With an all-time tactician like Pop and other three-point shooters around him, it will be much easier for those numbers to skyrocket. His true facilitating prowess has yet to be seen in the NBA. This is because he was part of teams with an elite primary playmaker. Rozier was with Isiah Thomas in his run with the Celtics and, later on, had to give way to Lamelo Ball's development with the Hornets.

His all-around game also extends to crashing the boards. He got 4.1 rebounds and is useful because of his offensive and defensive awareness on the floor. Rozier can still see Victor Wembanyama develop given his age and can form an elite starting core with the young Spurs star.

Which of these trades would you want to see the Spurs pull off?