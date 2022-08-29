2022 College Football Odds: Clemson over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Clemson over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

One of the main reasons Dabo Swinney has been able to build such a mighty empire at Clemson is that his coaching staffs have not changed significantly in his tenure, which is now more than a decade old. Dabo had Brent Venables for a decade as defensive coordinator. Tony Elliott was on staff for several years, helping Dabo coach Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence and creating the golden age of Clemson football. This year, Dabo enters a season without either trusted assistant. Venables took the open head coaching job at the University of Oklahoma, while Elliott grabbed the Virginia job. Dabo has had so much continuity on his staffs, and now he has to hire two new coordinators. It’s a unique challenge to Dabo, who must juggle these coordinator hires while also trying to solve the mystery of D.J. Uiagalelei, the elite high school prospect who came down with a bad case of throwing yips last season. Uiagalelei simply couldn’t find a comfort zone. Playing with confidence and in a relaxed state of mind constantly eluded him.

Can Dabo get his coordinators to develop players the same way past coaching staffs did? Can Dabo fix his quarterback and turn the Tigers’ offense back into a roaring Ferrari? Clemson figures to have one of the very best defenses in the country, but the offense has to do its share of the work. Is the 2022 offense up to the task? Is Dabo Swinney still operating at the height of his powers, or is this program beginning to slip? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Clemson Over/Under Win Total Odds

Clemson Tigers:

Over: 10.5 (+105)

Under: 10.5 (-125)

Why Clemson Will Win 11 Games

The Tigers play Notre Dame, which will be a huge challenge, but who in the ACC will beat them this year? Last year, Clemson lost to North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. This season, the N.C. State game is a home game and not a road game. Clemson should be able to flip that result from a 2021 loss to a 2022 victory. As for Pitt, that Panther team had Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison on its roster. There’s no 2022 ACC team with that level of offensive brilliance. Clemson might still have some flaws, but the ACC will be even weaker than it was in 2021. That will help the Tigers bounce back and win 11 games in 2022.

Why Clemson Won’t Win 11 Games

D.J. Uiagalelei was bad last year. Not mediocre, not average, not so-so, not ordinary. He was actually bad. It was hard to watch him play. Clemson games were cringe-inducing when the Tigers had the ball. Their defense was very good, but their offense went off the tracks. In 2022, Uiagalelei can’t make slight to modest improvements in his game — not if Clemson is going to win the ACC. He has to be dramatically better in order for this team to compete for division and conference championships. It’s hard to have a lot of faith that such a scenario will unfold.

Final Clemson Win Total Prediction

The quarterback problem plus two new coordinators is a situation made for chaos, uncertainty, and a bumpy ride. Clemson does not have proven answers at some of the most important positions on the field. The Tigers will not win 11 games this year.

Final Clemson Win Total Prediction: Under 10.5 (-125)