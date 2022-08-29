2022 College Football Odds: Georgia over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Georgia over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

Kirby Smart doesn’t have to labor in uncertainty anymore. He finally delivered what he always hoped to produce: Georgia’s first college football national championship since the 1980 season. Smart and Georgia came very close in the 2017 season, but a 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass thrown by Tua Tagovailoa in overtime broke the Dawgs’ hearts and lifted Alabama to the top of the sport once again. Georgia had Alabama on the ropes in the 2018 SEC Championship Game but let a second-half lead slip away yet again in Atlanta. Georgia lost to Bama in 2020. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. One wondered if the towering presence and dynastic reign of Nick Saban would continue to overshadow Smart, who spent several years of the Saban dynasty working under the coach at Alabama.

By defeating the Crimson Tide in the 2022 national championship game, Smart brought Georgia his elusive title, but he also cut against the long and established history of ex-Saban assistants failing to beat their former boss in head-to-head meetings. There are so many questions Kirby Smart doesn’t have to answer again. There are so many doubts which will never enter his mind — or the minds of Georgia fans — again. Even if this season is a struggle, the 2021 championship will always count for a lot in Athens.

Now that we are in 2022, however, Georgia obviously wants to defend its national championship with honor. Let’s see what the Dawgs are able to do this season.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Georgia Over/Under Win Total Odds

Georgia Bulldogs:

Over: 10.5 (-250)

Under: 10.5 (+210)

Why Georgia Will Win 11 Games

Let’s remember that this proposition does not include the SEC Championship Game. It only includes the 12 regularly-scheduled games in the season. Georgia has to win its way into the SEC title game. Since Alabama is not on the 12-game schedule, Georgia should be expected to win at least 11 games if not all 12. This is an elite program with elite players. Where are the teams which will stand in Georgia’s way before the SEC Championship Game? Maybe UGA will have one clunker, but two seems like a real reach at this point.

Why Georgia Won’t Win 11 Games

Georgia’s NFL draft class was larger than a dozen, putting it in the same class as the 2019 LSU team. This is an enormous exodus of talent from one roster. Nakobe Dean was the best player on Georgia’s defense, but a teammate, edge rusher Travon Walker, was the top pick in the 2022 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2021 Dawgs were absolutely loaded. Even though Georgia is at a point where it annually reloads instead of rebuilding, it still matters that the Dawgs have lost all these players. Especially in Dean’s case, it’s not just the talent and physicality; it’s the leadership, it’s the knowledge, it’s the experience. All of that could cause Georgia to lose at least twice this year.

Final Georgia Win Total Prediction

While the huge loss of talent from 2021 is impossible to ignore, it also remains that Georgia’s opponents are in transitional years. Oregon has a new head coach. Florida has a new head coach. South Carolina has a new quarterback. Auburn is a total mess. It’s very hard to find two losses on this schedule. One? Maybe Kentucky beats UGA in Lexington, but even then, Georgia will be favored in all 12 games this year. That’s going to lead to at least 11 wins.

Final Georgia Win Total Prediction: Over 10.5 (-250)