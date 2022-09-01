2022 College Football Odds: North Carolina State over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the North Carolina State over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

This is it. This is the biggest, most important season in North Carolina State football history. Does that sound like embellishment and hyperbole? Sure it does … but it’s the truth. Think about this: North Carolina State is one of only four Power Five conference programs which has not made a New Year’s Six bowl. That level of bowl game can be more broadly defined to include the old Bowl Championship Series bowl games, and before that, the Bowl Coalition, the Bowl Alliance, and the old New Year’s Day bowls of the 1980s: Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Orange, and Fiesta. At any point in college football history, nearly all current Power Five schools have made such a game. Remember that Kansas made the Orange Bowl a decade and a half ago. The Jayhawks played in the same Orange Bowl decades earlier. Illinois has played in the Rose Bowl. So has Indiana. Texas Tech played in the Cotton Bowl. Boston College played in the Cotton Bowl as well. Go through the list. You’ll find not-very-great programs which have made at least one elite bowl game in the past, except for four.

North Carolina State is one of them.

The Wolfpack join Vanderbilt, Rutgers, and South Carolina as one of only four Power Five schools which has never tasted a top-tier bowl bid. This season, then, the Wolfpack have a chance to do something they have never, ever done before. They have a team capable of winning 10 games and going to a signature bowl. If the team doesn’t do it now, when will it ever happen?

Biggest season in school history? It’s not an exaggeration, and the stakes truly are as high as one could possibly imagine for this program. No pressure, Wolfpack.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: North Carolina State Over/Under Win Total Odds

North Carolina State Wolfpack:

Over: 8.5 (-160)

Under: 8.5 (+130)

Why North Carolina State Will Win Nine Games

If you look at North Carolina State’s recent (good) seasons under coach Dave Doeren, you’ll see that the problem for this team hasn’t been winning nine games. The problem has been winning 10 games in the regular season. Reaching that slightly higher tier in the ACC, good enough to win a division championship and make a top-level bowl game, has been elusive for the Pack. Winning nine games? That is something this program has been able to do. If the win total was nine or especially 9.5, this would be a far more interesting conversation.

As things stand, the health questions surrounding Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman give North Carolina State an edge in that game, at least when viewed from the current vantage point at the start of September. Other teams in the ACC Atlantic — Louisville, Florida State, Boston College — are not as good as they have been in the past. This is a great year for North Carolina State to pounce on a golden opportunity.

Why North Carolina State Won’t Win Nine Games

The Wolfpack have been cursed. The fact that they have never played in a top-tier bowl game is a testament to how anything that can go wrong has in fact managed to go wrong. Whatever it is, N.C. State falls just short of it. If the goal is X, the team is one inch short of X. That has been the history of this program. If you are skeptical of North Carolina State, you have plenty of reason to be that way. You can simply point to the past and say that until North Carolina State validates the hype, you’ll be a skeptic. That’s actually hard to argue against.

Final North Carolina State Win Total Prediction

While the Wolfpack might not win 10 games this year, they certainly will win nine. The real debate is one win higher than the actual win total. Over is a relatively safe play here.

Final North Carolina State Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (-160)