2022 College Football Odds: Ohio State over/under win total prediction

It's that time of year: Time to predict college football over under wins for teams across the country, especially national championship contenders. Here, we look at the Ohio State Buckeyes, a popular pick to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Ohio State is coming off a Rose Bowl championship season, which would have been a complete success 40 years ago but is a disappointment in the modern era of college football. Not making the College Football Playoff, not winning the Big Ten championship, and not beating Michigan is a clear-cut failure at Ohio State. The Rose Bowl is a consolation prize for teams which don’t make the playoff. It’s sad, and it marks an erosion of college football’s cherished traditions, but it’s the reality in which programs such as Ohio State exist. Now the Buckeyes will try to improve upon their 2021 season and get back to the playoff in the 2022 campaign.

Here are the 2022 College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 College Football Odds: Ohio State Over/Under Win Total Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes:

Over: 11 (-130)

Under: 11 (+110)

Why Ohio State Will Win 12 Games

The first and most obvious point to make about this particular over-under proposition is that the number is set at 11, and not 10.5. If this was 10.5, the over would be a relatively easy call. Naturally, the number is set at 11 to make the proposition harder and get more action on both sides of the bet. In truth, Ohio State will probably win precisely 11 games, which would be a push. The question you really have to ask is whether the odds are better that OSU will win 12 games compared to 10.

Here’s why going over on the Ohio State over under wins prop is the right play:

The Buckeyes were poorly coached on defense last year. Kerry Coombs was out of his depth at defensive coordinator. When Ohio State was smoked at home by Oregon in September, that was an eye-opening moment for the Buckeye defense. That defense then got outplayed by Michigan later in the season. This year, head coach Ryan Day significantly upgraded his defensive coordinator spot by hiring Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State. Knowles did a brilliant job at Oklahoma State last year, bringing the Cowboys within an eyelash of the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff. The Pokes outplayed Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley, and the Oklahoma Sooners in late November. This is where Ohio State needed to get a lot better. This is where Ohio State will indeed be a lot better.

Why Ohio State Won’t Win 12 Games

For skeptics of the Buckeyes, look at C.J. Stroud. Sure, he’s a very good quarterback and a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, but he struggled in the first month of the 2021 season. With another year under his belt, he figures to be better in 2022, but are you really certain he will play 12 strong games and not have a few off days? Stroud was a Heisman finalist last year, but his season was not that impressive, given that he didn’t feel comfortable within the offense until October. You could easily make the argument that he was overvalued last year, which means that even if he improves this year, he won’t necessarily be an airtight quarterback who makes virtually no mistakes. He is not yet that kind of player. He will make enough mistakes to lose two games.

Final Ohio State Win Total Prediction

It’s very simple: If the number is 10.5 and you can grab 10.5, go over … but the number we currently have at FanDuel is 11, and if the number is 11, C.J. Stroud is not going to win 12. You should therefore lean to the under (but should wait to see if you can get 10.5 before Week 1).

Final Ohio State Win Total Prediction: Under 11 (+110)