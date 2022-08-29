2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this might be the best outcome for everyone involved. Sooner fans love what new head coach Brent Venables has brought to the table, and they should. Venables has recruited extremely well. He brings a defense-first mentality to a program whose defense was conspicuously bad for years under former coordinator Mike Stoops. Alex Grinch improved the unit to a degree under Riley, but with the exception of the 2020 season, he did not establish the elite standard the program had attained in past eras.

Venables waited a very long time to pounce on a head coaching job. He could have had the Kansas State job in previous years if he wanted it. He could have had prime SEC jobs in previous years if he wanted them. No. He wanted Oklahoma. After a decade at Dabo Swinney’s side at Clemson, the Riley move to USC opened the door for Venables. It will be fascinating to see if he can improve upon what Riley produced in Norman. Having Dillon Gabriel — the transfer from UCF — at quarterback gives Venables a proven signal-caller right out of the chute in Year 1. If new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who helped Matt Corral thrive last year at Ole Miss under head coach Lane Kiffin — is up to the task with the Oklahoma offense, the Sooners could deliver a special season and get the Venables era off to a roaring start.

2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma Over/Under Win Total Odds

Oklahoma Sooners:

Over: 8.5 (-180)

Under: 8.5 (+155)

Why Oklahoma Will Win Nine Games

This over-under total seems extremely low. Oklahoma has a road game against Nebraska. That seems like a clear win. The Sooners should handle their nonconference games without too much of a problem. This means that as long as they don’t completely collapse in Big 12 play, they’ll win at least nine games if not 10. Perhaps the number is set lower because of natural questions about a new head coach in a new situation. There could be some rough times for OU this year. Yet, Oklahoma never lost more than two games under Lincoln Riley, and the Sooners have lost more than two games in a season only once in the past nine years. OU could lose three games this year and still go over the number. Where are four losses coming from on the schedule? We don’t see it.

Why Oklahoma Won’t Win Nine Games

For all the skeptics of Brent Venables, here’s how a four-loss season could potentially emerge: First, Nebraska — which did play Oklahoma close last year — bottles up the Sooner offense and scores an upset at home in Lincoln. Second, OU loses the Red River Rivalry game to Texas. The Sooners should be favored, but you know that game can take all sorts of crazy turns. Then Oklahoma loses to Baylor, its chief contender in the Big 12, plus one of either Iowa State — which has given OU problems in recent years under Matt Campbell — or Oklahoma State. That’s a four-loss scenario.

Final Oklahoma Win Total Prediction

While there might be some sluggish games and a few losses, there won’t be four losses. There probably won’t even be three losses. OU will go at least 10-2 if not 11-1.

Final Oklahoma Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (-180)