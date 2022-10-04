2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.

As always, the following players (except for one) are all rostered on under 50 percent of all fantasy football rosters on the ESPN platform. This means that the odds of you being able to add each and every one of these players to your team is quite high, helping you right the ship after you (and what seems like everyone else) had a rough week.

Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. George Pickens – WR

37.6% Rostered

Pittsburgh Steelers

With Mitch Trubisky being replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett, it remains to be seen what the future of the wide receiver corps for the Pittsburgh Steelers ends up looking like. But if Sunday’s loss to the Jets is any look at it, then George Pickens may hold some value yet again.

On 10 of Pickett’s completed passes, Pickens hauled in four of those, helping him earn six receptions for 102 yards on the day. As Pickett was named the starter for the Steelers moving forward, look for Pickens to potentially be reintegrated back into the offense, operating as a fringe WR3.

9. Tyler Conklin – TE

38.8% Rostered

New York Jets

With the barren tight end position still having issues fleshing itself out, Tyler Conklin has quietly carved out a sustained role thus far. Even with a lower target share this week in Zach Wilson’s return, Conklin was still able to earn a healthy five targets on the day.

His lowest target share on the year actually led him to his second-highest yardage output, keeping him in the top-10 ranks for TEs this year. As the Jets try to get Wilson back on his feet in the offense, look for Conklin to continue his above-average production – just be careful of a low week here and there.

8. Corey Davis – WR

6.9% Rostered

New York Jets

The second (of three) members of the Jets offense on this list, Corey Davis received an unexpected boost Sunday with the return of Wilson. His second-highest target share (7) resulted in his second-most receptions (5) and third-most receiving yards (74) on the season.

Wilson’s addition back into the lineup will take some time for the receivers to acclimate to, but his previous relationship with Davis certainly does help here. If you need bench depth at the WR spot, you could do much worse than a WR3/4 in Davis.

7. Mike Boone – RB

0.1% Rostered

Denver Broncos

The season-ending injury to Javonte Williams pushes Melvin Gordon back into the spotlight as the lead back for the Denver Broncos. But inefficiencies are very evident this year for him, so adding his likely backup in Mike Boone would be a safe contingency plan.

An expanded role for Boone is likely in the cards, and that role could grow into something that boosts him into RB3 or FLEX range based on if Gordon continues to have fumble issues. Boone cannot be trusted as anything more than bench fodder currently, but he has a sneaky pathway into your lineups if the coaching staff (which does enjoy using multiple RBs) decides to integrate Boone.

Latavius Murray was also added to the fold via the Saints practice squad, so Murray could be a better fit instead of Boone here too.

6. Kenny Pickett & Zach Wilson – QB

4.0% & 9.3% Rostered

Pittsburgh Steelers & New York Jets

With both Geno Smith and Jared Goff producing incredible starts to their respective seasons, the QB market has officially been turned on its head. And with that comes the need for some teams (like the ones rolling out Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trey Lance, Matt Ryan, etc.) to look to both Pickett and Wilson.

Pickett has been given the green light as the Pittsburgh starter for the foreseeable future, and the team will likely be forced into more passing situations, raising his ceiling. But with the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles upcoming for the Steelers, turnover-heavy play from Pickett could be upcoming, so beware.

For Wilson, the Dolphins, Packers, Broncos, and Patriots are all up next on the docket, tough matchups for the BYU product too. But his familiarity with the offense gives him a leg up, and his rushing ability certainly helps with that too.

Wilson looks to be a safer choice here on the market, but Pickett could be a bench stash for at least his first career start until you get a better look at what he brings to the table.

5. Rachaad White – RB

11.3% Rostered

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Having played from behind for the entirety of the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not a team that ran the ball a lot – only six total carries occurred.

Three went to Leonard Fournette, and three went to Rachaad White, who found the end zone on one. The passing work of the backs (Fournette – 7/57/1 & White – 5/50) was the impressive part, especially with the kind of workload White was given.

Granted, in a game that was a blowout for most of it, there is no sense in running your RB into the ground – but White has cornered all non-starter work for the Bucs and has run with it, even after he fumbled the opening kickoff.

Volume concerns are very much in play for White, but the potential that he showed Sunday is exactly why he should be added to your fantasy football roster. An RB3/4 with RB2 upside, White is a solid add for RB depth at a position that keeps getting thinner and thinner by the day.

4. Michael Gallup – WR

46.5% Rostered

Dallas Cowboys

In his return, Michael Gallup scored a TD – it is as simple as that.

His first game back was limited, and his workload (three targets, two receptions) was small, but Gallup has returned to an offense that may be getting Dak Prescott back this upcoming week as well. Gallup is the best WR you can add via your waiver wire pickups this week, and he can eventually return to his WR2/3 production as the season goes on for your fantasy football roster.

3. Brian Robinson – RB

37.4% Rostered

Washington Commanders

One of the biggest wild cards is very close to making his NFL debut, and we couldn’t be happier for Brian Robinson.

Having been shot this offseason, Robinson has made a miraculous recovery to not only heal from his injuries but to be healed enough to rejoin the Washington Commanders and play football. Granted, his workload likely will not be one that helps your fantasy football rosters out right away, but with all the talk surrounding him this offseason, the coaching staff thinks very highly of him.

Seen more as a stash for now, grab him and stick him on the end of your bench for now – the expectations are that he will eventually be added to the WAS committee alongside Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

2. Nyheim Hines – RB

60.1% Rostered

Indianapolis Colts

The lone player with higher than a 50 percent roster share on this list, Nyheim Hines could very well be the pickup of the week if Jonathan Taylor misses time. With Taylor coming down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s game, the Indianapolis Colts may need to turn to Hines on a short week. Early reports say that Taylor’s ankle injury is not serious and that he could suit up Thursday, but the team may decide to take the cautious approach and minimally limit his workload.

Hines is more known for his passing game work, something that the Colts frequently need to rely on based on how poorly they have played so far. Having had limited work so far on the ground, Hines will, at worst, see an uptick in snaps and work, even if Taylor does play.

On a short week, Hines may become a solid roster add for a few weeks until Taylor’s ankle heals up – and if Taylor completely misses the game, then Hines can be fired up as an RB2 with a high-PPR ceiling.

1. Tyler Allgeier – RB

16.8% Rostered

Atlanta Falcons

The best option for you to go after on your waiver wire pickups this week is the new starter for the Atlanta Falcons, rookie Tyler Allgeier. Forced into heavier action with the Cordarelle Patterson injury, Allgeier already has a role in the offense, and he looks to be the next man up as Patterson heads to the IR.

Facing a tough Tampa Bay front seven is not how you want a rookie to make his first career start, but his workload should be safe enough to give him a solid floor. Caleb Huntley is the other RB option for the Falcons that likely will take on some work, but Allgeier has recorded 7+ touches in all three games, including 10 carries in two of three games.

Still looking for his first career NFL score, Allgeier is going to be a hot commodity in your fantasy football waiver wire pickups this week – do what you can (reasonably) to make sure you add him.