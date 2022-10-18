2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7

By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.

As always, all players listed below are rostered on 50 percent or fewer ESPN rosters, making the likelihood of these players being available on your league’s waiver wire likely. From starters to players that could ascend into fantasy-relevant roles, this week has a group of targets that can help add value to your rosters.

Whether you are currently competing and looking to find that final piece, on the fringe and looking to make that jump, or just trying to enjoy the fantasy football season, there are plenty of options in this week’s waiver wire pickups that you should take advantage of moving forward.

Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Kyren Williams – RB

2.1% Rostered

Los Angeles Rams

The ever-evolving running back situation for the Los Angeles Rams looks to have Darrell Henderson as the starter, at least for the time being. As Cam Akers is away from the team, rookie Kyren Williams could make his debut this week and add some much-needed value.

When a coaching staff speaks highly of a rookie, especially one that plays a position that touches the ball a ton, usually that means more than lip service, and that seems to be the case here with Williams and the Rams as well.

Henderson is the penciled-in starter currently, but he needs some competition behind him. The coaching staff for the Rams painted Williams in a really good light before his injury, so expect a healthy integration into this offense, especially if Akers is traded.

9. Daniel Jones – QB

27.3% Rostered

New York Giants

Probably seen as the QB that produces at an above-average rate yet fails to get any love the most, Daniel Jones has quietly put together a solid season for fantasy football purposes. As the QB14 on the year so far, Jones has only eclipsed the 15-point mark twice but has had one of the safest floors among all QBs.

With both the Jaguars and Seahawks up next before their bye, Jones could definitely hold firm as a top-15 QB moving forward.

8. Robert Tonyan – TE

27.6% Rostered

Green Bay Packers

The lack of proven weapons for Aaron Rodgers to target has started to bleed through for the Green Bay Packers, but the return of Robert Tonyan has helped alleviate that problem – slightly. His 10-catch, 90-yard performance Sunday against the Jets was an incredibly high-volume day, one that could paint an efficient picture moving forward.

The tight-end position is a vast wasteland outside of the top options, so finding an option like Tonyan for your wavier wire pickups this week certainly can help solidify that spot for you.

7. Marcus Mariota – QB

14.4% Rostered

Atlanta Falcons

Even on a small passing output, Marcus Mariota was once again able to show that he can get things done. Reliant on TDs being a part of his day can make him streaky, but he has shown that he can be a starter.

Three total TDs (2 passing) helped Mariota produce his best outing of the season to date, and the Falcons likely will need to rely on Mariota more next week against the Bengals, hopefully increasing his pass attempts.

6. Wan’Dale Robinson – WR

6.5% Rostered

New York Giants

Being able to trust any receiving option on the Giants for your fantasy football rosters has been a bumpy road, but rookie Wan’Dale Robinson may have earned a shot this time around.

Finishing two targets short (4) of leading the team on the day, Robinson scored his first TD of his career Sunday. He looks to have earned the trust of Jones and is one of their few healthy bodies that can feasibly run routes, so Robinson could very easily enter WR3 territory after a week or two.

5. Sony Michel – RB

2.7% Rostered

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 may have produced more work for Joshua Kelley than Sony Michel, but due to Kelley’s early injury in Week 6 on Monday Night Football, Michel was the relief option behind Austin Ekeler.

In the first half alone, Michel earned five total touches (four carries) and was featured exclusively for certain moments during the contest. Even if Kelley returns next week, Michel looks like he may have held onto his role as the main handcuff, something that certainly holds value in the LAC offense.

4. Evan Engram – TE

30.3% Rostered

Jacksonville Jaguars

As was described with Tonyan, the TE landscape has been hard to trust, so finding an average TE option like Evan Engram can be a big way to solidify a key position.

The Jacksonville offense has its bumps in it, but Engram looks to have earned the role as the security blanket for Trevor Lawrence, even if he has not caught a TD pass yet this year. TE15 on the year puts Engram in a solid range that your roster could definitely benefit from. Sunday’s game against the Colts saw Engram earn six targets, the second consecutive game of six-plus targets – a good trend to be a part of.

3. Kenyan Drake – RB

3.2% Rostered

Baltimore Ravens

Due to a knee injury that he suffered, J.K. Dobbins was limited to only seven carries, opening the door for Kenyan Drake to step in and produce a 100-yard game. Unexpectedly efficient, Drake looked like a super competent RB Sunday against the Giants, and he could hold a solid role in Week 7 against the Browns as well.

Dobbins has really not looked himself and injuries keep popping up for him, so at the least Drake is a solid investment based on potential opportunity alone.

2. Deon Jackson – RB

32.8% Rostered

Pittsburgh Steelers

Stepping in for the injured Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines put Deon Jackson front and center in the fantasy football community Sunday. Having produced overall RB1 numbers (12/42/1 on the ground, 10/79 through the air), his performance just shows that hitting your waiver wire pickups smartly can make – or break – a week.

Taylor looks to be on the right path to return for Week 7, but Hines’ status looks a bit murkier, setting Jackson u for another solid workload. In the event that Taylor misses another game, Jackson becomes another top-15 RB option against the Titans next week.

1. Rondale Moore – WR

46.5% Rostered

Arizona Cardinals

The top option on the Week 7 waiver wire pickups list is Rondale Moore, who will likely slide into a bigger role with the unfortunate injury of Marquise Brown on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins will be making his return to the active roster for Week 7, but likely will need a week or two to get back into rhythm with Kyler Murray.

After having missed the first three games of the season, Moore has commanded at least five targets in each of the three games he has returned for, including 10 targets this past week against the Seahawks. The acquisition of Robbie Anderson will help keep Moore in the slot as well, which will optimize his role in the offense and not force him out of his comfort zone.

The Cardinals may be a mess offensively, but they at least have the firepower to pop off at any time. With Moore having an extended role starting in Week 7, he has a chance to become a real fantasy football asset, and one that should be at the top of your waiver wire pickups this week.