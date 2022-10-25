2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 8

And just like that, Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season is upon us. But there is still a lot of football to be played. Whether your fantasy football team is crushing it or trailing the competition, there is never a bad time to improve by way of adding key players from the waiver wire. With that said, here are 10 top waiver wire pickups currently owned in just fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN leagues that you should start considering adding ahead of Week 8.

Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. DeeJay Dallas – RB

1.4% Rostered

Seattle Seahawks

Being a step ahead is no longer enough these days to win the waiver wire battle in fantasy football. You have to be two steps ahead at least, especially if you are way below the waiver order. That’s why you need to grab DeeJay Dallas now. The Seahawks running back is flying so low right now, but he is actually just a Kenneth Walker III injury away from taking over the RB1 role in Seattle.

With Travis Homer and Rashaad Penny on the injured reserve, the Seahawks only have Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Tony Jones, and Cullen Gillaspia on their running back depth chart. But outside of Walker, only Dallas saw a single snap in the Seahawks’ Week 7 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home last Sunday. Walker, as expected, dominated the playing time among the Seahawks running backs with a 73 percent snap share. Dallas got 27 percent snap share and efficiently rushed for 35 yards on six carries.

9. Kyren Williams – RB

8.4% Rostered

Los Angeles Rams

Williams is still being continued to be ignored on the waiver wire, but you should not wait for his name to get hot before you stash him in your roster. He is someone who could potentially spell the difference between your team making the playoffs and missing it. At the moment, the Rams have Darrell Henderson installed as their top option on the ground, but he hasn’t exactly done enough to extinguish concerns about the rookie running back eventually leapfrogging him on the depth chart before the end of the season.

Henderson has rushed for just 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 46 carries through six games this season. He is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. With the Rams still pursuing a Cam Akers trade, Williams will be in a great position to try to snatch the RB1 role away from Henderson once he returns from injury, which should be soon. He will definitely get his chance to play, considering his college background as a productive tailback who also had a significant role in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s passing attack during his final two seasons in South Bend. Over that stretch, Williams racked up 672 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 77 receptions.

8, Taylor Heinicke – QB

7.3% Rostered

Washington Commanders

Heinicke is not the sexiest option out there at the quarterback position, but he can that sneaky QB play in Week 8. Many Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert owners are looking at the waiver wire for QB help this week, and while it can be quite a jarring experience to go from either Mahomes and Herbert to someone like Heinicke, remember that the Commanders quarterback solved the Green Bay Packers in his very start of the season in Week 7.

Heinicke got intercepted early in that game but he was not rattled at all and was steady toward the end of the contest, finishing with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-33 completions. He is not without excellent weapons either downfield, as he has a talented duo of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel lining up this coming weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, whose secondary isn’t particularly noteworthy. In fact, the Colts only have three defensive interceptions through seven games and are also just 24th overall with a 1.46 percent defensive interception rate.

7. Latavius Murray – RB

23.7% Rostered

Denver Broncos

The Broncos just added another veteran to the roster, as they signed Marlon Mack. But Mack is not expected to be anything much more than an insurance policy behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. Mike Boone is out with an injury, so it’s going to be mostly just Murray vs. Gordon for the snap share dominance in the Broncos backfield.

In Week 7, Gordon led Denver running backs with a 51 percent snap share while Murray had 39 percent. However, it was Murray who found the end zone with a rushing touchdown last Sunday. If you are looking to streak a running back, you could do worse than getting Murray, who has a sneaky potential to run away with the Broncos’ RB1 role.

6. Wan’Dale Robinson – WR

13.8% Rostered

New York Giants

Need a wide receiver for at least stashing purposes? Don’t wait for opposing managers to start noticing Wan’Dale Robinson before you get the chance to add him. He is still building his reputation as a consistent downfield threat for the Giants, but he’s already off to a good start.

In two weeks since his return from injury, Robinson has amassed 87 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. He is earning the trust of Daniel Jones and could potentially have that breakout game in Week 8 against the Seahawks’ defense that is allowing nearly 30 points per game.

5. Greg Dulcich – TE

7.8% Rostered

Denver Broncos

Dulcich is fast becoming the go-to tight end in passing plays for the Broncos. In Week 7’s home loss to the Jets, Dulcich finished second among Denver players in receiving yards (51), receptions (6), and targets (9). In just two games this season, Dulcich has already recorded 95 receiving yards on eight catches and 12 targets to go with a touchdown. He is winning the snap share battle among Broncos TEs, too. He had 71 percent snap share in Week 6 and 59 percent in Week 7.

Greg Dulcich's 2nd NFL game: * 47-of-79 snaps (59%)

* 23 slot, 22 inline, 1 wide, 1 backfield

* 34 routes on 48 Brett Rypien dropbacks (71%)

* 9 targets for a 19.5% share

* 6-51-0 result

* Albert O a healthy scratch again https://t.co/kMZ7A4MXkn — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) October 24, 2022

4. Parris Campbell – WR

2.8% Rostered

Indianapolis Colts

Campbell has been trending nicely of late. He has gradually increased his numbers over the last few weeks. Last Sunday, he had 70 receiving yards and 10 catches on 12 targets, while also adding a touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in two straight games, and should be hot enough to garner much attention on the waiver wire.

The Colts are moving on from Matt Ryan and will start Sam Ehlinger going forward, beginning in Week 8 against the Commanders which could lower the ceiling of Campbell, but with the way he has been playing, the wide receiver is someone definitely worth investing in stocks.

3. Harrison Bryant – TE

0.2% Rostered

Cleveland Browns

A high-ankle sprain will sideline the Browns’ No. 1 tight end David Njoku, which means it’s time to join the Harrison Bryant sweepstakes. In such a thin fantasy football position, there’s no way Bryant should be left on the waiver wire in most leagues before Sunday. Before he went down with the said injury, Njoku was third among Browns players with a total target share of 19.07 percent and had already led the team in receiving yards in two games.

The tight end has really ramped it up this season with the arrival of Jacoby Brissett, who will now have to look for Bryant more downfield. Bryant will be a much bigger threat to score in the red zone without Njoku, who is currently right behind Amari Cooper in red-zone targets among Browns players. Brissett loves throwing to tight ends and that should continue to be true with or without Njoku.

2. D’Onta Foreman – RB

35.3% Rostered

Carolina Panthers

The departure of Christian McCaffrey via a trade to the San Francisco has left a gaping void in the Panthers’ rushing attack. Fortunately still for the Panthers, they still have D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard. We’re not saying either Foreman or Hubbard is going to churn out CMC numbers on a regular basis, but in fantasy football, volume can be king and between the two former McCaffrey backups, it’s Foreman who shined the most in Week 7.

Foreman led the Panthers in last Sunday’s 21-3 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 118 rushing yards on 15 carries. He was not able to find the end zone, but he also recorded 27 receiving yards on two targets. Hubbard picked up an injury in Week 7 and is currently listed as questionable for Week 8, so Foreman could potentially have an even larger workload ahead against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

1. Gus Edwards – RB

16.1% Rostered

Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards made sure people get reminded that he still exists in the NFL realm with a solid performance in the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Browns last Sunday. Edwards, who appeared in just his first game since 2020, led Baltimore with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He had more carries than Lamar Jackson and Justice Hill combined and had as many as the combined rushing attempts of Hill and Kenyan Drake.

Moreover, Gus Edwards led all Ravens tailbacks in the Browns game with a 36 percent snap share. With the Ravens having just placed JK Dobbins on the injured reserve, Edwards’ stock should continue to rise going into Week 8 against the News Orleans Saints, who just allowed Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin to torch them for 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.