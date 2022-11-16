Published November 16, 2022

By Blake Lovell · 3 min read

It’s Week 11 in fantasy football season, and fantasy owners find themselves seeking replacements for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and others who are on a bye. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 11 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers.

Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the bench?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list for Week 11.

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

The Justin Fields effect is real, and latching onto his incredible production seems like a good move. Mooney has only one top-15 finish this season, but a potential breakout performance could be in store in Week 11. That’s because the Bears are set for a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the most fantasy football points at the position (36.2 points per game). Mooney leads the team in targets (56), and Fields’ play suggests the wide receiver will be heavily involved in a salivating matchup.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

While Thielen isn’t going to deliver the high-ceiling performances he once did, there’s still plenty of value in starting him in the right spot. Week 11 could be one of those spots, as the Vikings square off with a Dallas Cowboys team that allows 27.9 points per game to opposing wide receivers (12th-most in the NFL). Minnesota is fifth in the league in passing attempts per game (39.7), and Thielen notching at least seven targets in all but one game this season makes him a solid play, especially since the Cowboys will try to do the impossible by attempting to slow down Justin Jefferson.

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

It seems like Ja’Marr Chase is out for at least another week, which opens up a path for Boyd to offer quality fantasy football production. He was somewhat quiet in the previous two games in posting a combined eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, but keep in mind the Bengals led the Carolina Panthers by 35 at halftime in Week 9. The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed the second-most points at the position this season (35.9 points per game), and the combination of Boyd and Tee Higgins could help Cincinnati get revenge for its Week 1 loss.

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

There’s no denying that Pittman is a target machine. He ranks seventh with 85 targets on the season, and that has to eventually lead to consistent fantasy football production, right? Well, it hasn’t to this point. He has zero touchdowns and only one top-40 finish since Week 1, despite racking up a gazillion targets in that stretch. Maybe he finds the end zone this week against the Philadelphia Eagles (ninth in the league in allowing only 24.6 points per game at the position), but the trends suggest more fantasy frustration.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

It’s easy to get excited about London’s long-term prospects in the NFL. However, it’s not easy to get excited about his production in this run-first offense. London hasn’t eclipsed 40 yards receiving since Week 3, and with only one touchdown since that point, there’s not a lot of confidence that he’ll turn it around this week against the Chicago Bears (11th in the league in allowing 25.3 points per game at the position). Perhaps a quarterback change to Desmond Ridder would benefit London, but until then, he’s a sit.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnson is another player who has been targeted a lot this season. He’s only two spots behind Pittman in that regard, ranking ninth in the NFL with 81 targets. The problem, of course, is that he doesn’t have a single touchdown. That has kept him outside of the top 34 in fantasy all season. With the Bengals being pretty good at defending the position (eighth in the league in allowing 25.2 points per game), it’s hard to start him in this spot.