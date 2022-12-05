By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

When the Dallas Cowboys offense took the field for the first time in Week 13, fans noticed a noticeable absence: Ezekiel Elliott. For the longest time, Zeke has been the starter for the team through thick and thin. That’s why it was surprising that Tony Pollard started over Elliott, especially considering Jerry Jones’ hard stance on Zeke.

After the game, Jerry Jones revealed why the Cowboys put Ezekiel Elliott on the bench to start the game. According to the owner, Zeke had some minor disciplinary issues during their practice week. Jones made sure to reiterate that this was a minor offense, though, and that this wasn’t a demotion for Elliott.

“Yeah, think there was a little issue he had with his coach (Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy) and some discipline issues,” Jones said. ”Being tardy for a meeting or a phone going off or something serious, relative to Zeke, but I won’t get into that, but I’m not giving out that punishment. I’d be a lot more lenient than that.”

Despite the “demotion”, Elliott and Pollard still shared an almost equal amount of touches for the game. Both players were integral to their bananas 33-point fourth quarter that eviscerated any hope for the Indianapolis Colts. The team has finally found a way to maximize their two featured backs effectively.

The Cowboys are well on their way to secure a spot in the playoffs through the Wild Card round. If not for the Eagles’ domination of the field, this team would be on top of the NFC East. We’ll see moving forward if Zeke starts for the team again, or if Pollard will continue to hold that distinction.