Published November 18, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime action on Sunday night. The Chiefs, now 7-2, are looking to cement their lead over the 5-4 Chargers in the AFC West. However, as the team prepares its game plan for the marquee matchup, one offensive weapon will seemingly have a greater involvement. According to PJ Green of Fox 4 KC, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said rookie running back Isiah Pacheco would be removed from special teams duty.

Per Green, Toub said the Chiefs will “start looking at other guys in the kick return game besides Isiah Pacheco,” starting with removing him from kickoff responsibilities. While on the surface, it does not sound like a big deal, the undrafted rookie out of Rutgers has performed well as a member of the offense. This move signals a desire to keep him fresh to integrate him further into the game plan.

According to 4for4, Pacheco is the RB63 overall in point-per-reception scoring (PPR) in 2022. Last week, Pacheco led the Chiefs backfield with 16 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars and seemed primed to take on additional responsibility in the high-powered offense. Should Pacheco see a boost in usage, he would be an intriguing flex candidate for fantasy managers. Of course, teammate Jerick McKinnon is also worth monitoring, as he has back-t0-back weeks of six receptions, but the big news here is on Pacheco.

Will the Chiefs unlock Isiah Pacheco and come away with the win in Week 11 against the Chargers?