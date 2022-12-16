By Kendall Capps · 5 min read

It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are both unavailable. Running back Dameon Pierce was ruled out in the Texans game against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, a host of other tailbacks like Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Jacobs and Jeff Wilson Jr. are all questionable to suit this weekend.

Those are obviously important holes to fill. But in this day and age with the majority of fantasy football leagues being PPR leagues, you can argue that wide receiver is the most important position on your roster. Nothing will change your matchup greater than that third, or sometimes fourth, receiver to go off for 25 unexpected points.

With that said, here are our Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em wide receivers.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Christian Watson – Green Bay Packers WR

This might sound like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised how many lineups currently have Watson outside of them. On the vast majority of fantasy football sites, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is ranked in the mid-to-low 20’s.

That is a gross injustice of ranking wide receivers. It took a long time for Watson to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust, but he clearly has done just that. Over the last four games, he has averaged seven targets per game and made the absolute most of them. He has 313 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches. Yes, you read that right. Watson has seven touchdown catches over the last four games. He is a red-zone threat and essentially taken that title from Allen Lazard. He’s also the big-play, down the field threat in the Packers offense.

This week, Green Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams are down to Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Yeah, I know what he did against the terrible Raiders defense in the final few minutes of that game. But did you watch the first 55 minutes of that game? He is still Baker Mayfield. Therefore, the Packers are going to have the majority of the possession in this game.

I don’t care where you have him ranked. I am starting Christian Watson over DeAndre Hopkins in one of my leagues (albeit only because Kyler’s injury and Broncos defense).

Elijah Moore – New York Jets WR

The embattled Jets receiver Elijah Moore has finally come back alive. After a season of failure and disappointment, Moore turned in a solid six-catch performance for 60 yards in Week 14. Maybe more importantly, he did that on a season-high 12 targets.

This week, he will face off against one of the worst secondaries in football in the Detroit Lions. He had sleeper written all over him, with a chance of putting up 20-plus points. I have to admit that even I was a bit deflated with the news that Mike White suffered broken ribs and Zach Wilson will now start.

That does hurt his value a bit. But it was Wilson with who Moore grew to fantasy football relevance last season. If you are in a pinch and need a receiver to start, you could do worse.

JuJu Smith-Schuster – Kansas City Chiefs WR

The last player on our Start ‘Em list is Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Similar to Watson, he is already in a lot of starting lineups. But he needs to be in more of them.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Mecole Hardman is unlikely to play. Kadarius Toney is questionable and will likely be on a snap count if he plays considering Kansas City should be cruising against the Houston Texans. Rookie wideout Skyy Moore has basically been left for dead.

That leaves Travis Kelce and Smith-Schuster as the primary pass catchers. Technically, Marquez Valdes-Scantling exists and will get a few targets. But that’s negligable. Smith-Schuster should garner 7-10 targets for close to 100 yards and find the end zone this week.

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

DJ Moore – Carolina Panthers WR

I don’t understand all of the recent love for DJ Moore. It’s not his fault he’s been a complete, massive bust this season. That I can agree on. He clearly has elite level talent. But somehow Moore is ranked above guys like Watson and Moore in some places. That’s fantasy football blasphemy.

He did not catch a single pass last week and has caught three or fewer in seven games this season. He was downgraded at practice on Friday with an ankle injury. That’s never a good sign. If he is in your roster for fantasy playoffs, get him out of there right now. Seriously, pause reading this and go take him out right this instant. You can come back and thank me later.

DJ Chark – Detroit Lions WR

I promise you, I don’t just hate the name DJ. Chark has done a great job becoming fantasy relevant over the last month or so. But there is plenty of reason to be down on his this week.

Even during this mini-heater, it hasn’t come on many chances. He has averaged six targets over the last three games. Two of those games were without Josh Reynolds. Even last week, Reynolds was hobbled on a snap count. He’s expected to get his full complement of snaps this week.

Also, there is the Jared Goff factor. Goff has now thrown 33 touchdowns to six interceptions at home since becoming a member of the Lions. Did I mention this game is not in Detroit. It is outdoors in the Meadowlands against one of the best secondaries in the NFL in the New York Jets.

Goff notoriously struggles in the cold. Plus, remember that amazing stat at home above. On the road during the same stretch, he has seven TD’s and eight interceptions. Look for that Lions offense to come back to Earth, to the detriment of DJ Chark.