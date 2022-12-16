By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The New England Patriots may have a star in the making in second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. It now appears that he may be ready to take the field on Sunday.

During the Patriots Week 14 meeting against the Arizona Cardinals, Stevenson suffered an ankle sprain. This kept him out of both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Luckily for both Stevenson and the Patriots, he was able to return to the practice field on Friday. This could be a good sign that he could possibly take the field on Sunday.

When healthy, Stevenson has been among the most dominant running backs in the NFL. Through 13 games, he has emerged as the Patriots lead ball carrier, even with Damien Harris next to him in the backfield. He has carried the ball 164 times on the season, totaling 742 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson has also carved out a large role in the passing game. Through the air, he has added 58 receptions for 385 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Next to Stevenson, Harris has also put together a solid campaign. He has carried the ball 84 times, totaling 383 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 13 receptions for 75 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

There is also doubt that Harris will be able to take the field on Sunday as he deals with a lingering thigh injury. If he is ultimately out, Stevenson could once again be the lead ball carrier. With fantasy playoffs on the horizon, this could lead to Stevenson being a must-start option.