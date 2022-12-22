By Owen Crisafulli · 5 min read

Week 16 is a crucial time for fantasy football playoffs. Many fantasy owners who find themselves in the playoffs are either continuing their first round matchup or advancing onto the second round already. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that it’s important to take a look at our Week 16 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list ahead of the action.

In a lot of cases, the production you get from your top wide receivers will be consistent, but it’s finding someone to fill in that second wideout spot, or even a FLEX spot, that is crucial. Making the right play on a weekly basis can be key, especially with the playoffs in full swing. So with that in mind, let’s dive into the list and see which wide receivers you should start, and which you should sit, in Week 16.

Week 16 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is in a strange spot heading into Week 16. He’s obviously been producing at an absurd rate as of late, but with Zach Wilson being forced back into the lineup, it leaves a huge question mark surrounding his status. For most people, Wilson is an easy lock, but for folks that are having some trepidation, it’s worth noting that Wilson has scored at least 13.8 points using ESPN’s standard PPR scoring in the last four contests. Even with the question marks surrounding his quarterback, Wilson has a favorable matchup against a weak Jacksonville Jaguars secondary. Put it all together, and fantasy owners shouldn’t overthink starting Wilson ahead of his Thursday Night action.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

We all know the story with D.J. Moore by now, as he is probably the biggest boom or bust candidate on the planet this season. Moore is coming off a strong outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, and now will be going against a porous Detroit Lions secondary in Week 16. Moore has a solid rapport with Sam Darnold under center, and while the Panthers like to run the football a lot, they may end up falling behind the Lions quickly and being forced to air it out more than they like. If that ends up being the case, that’s good news for Moore, and it’s looking like he will be a strong starting option in a crucial week for fantasy football owners.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

This is probably a fairly confusing inclusion on our list, but for those folks playing in leagues with 12 or 14 teams, Darius Slayton could be the boom candidate of the week. The New York Giants are going to have to throw the football if they want to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, which means Slayton, who is technically the Giants top wideout, could be in for a busy day. Combine that with the fact the Vikings defense is 31st in the league when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, and it’s safe to assume that Slayton will have his chances to make plays in this game. It’s not the safest play, but Slayton could be a sneaky good starting option in Week 16.

Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith has been on a hot streak for the Philadelphia Eagles lately after being a massive boom or bust candidate early on this season, but he has a lot working against him in Week 16. For starters, the Dallas Cowboys defense is never going to be a favorable matchup, and that is their Week 16 opponent. Combine that with the fact that Gardner Minshew could be filling in for Jalen Hurts in this one as well, and it just seems like a bad idea to play Smith this week. Smith could pull off a big play or two in this game, but the Eagles will likely lean on their ground game and try to keep the ball out of Minshew’s hands, and for that reason, Smith should be sitting on the bench against Dallas.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Kirk has proved detractors wrong who said the Jaguars paid way too much for him over the offseason by being a very consistent option in Jacksonville’s passing game throughout the season. His production has tailed off a bit with the emergence of Zay Jones and Evan Engram in the passing game alongside him, but in PPR leagues, Kirk remains a viable option. Against a tough Jets defense in Week 16, though, it’s probably better to leave Kirk on the bench and find someone else to start. Kirk could see a lot of Sauce Gardner in this game, and if that ends up being the case, it could end up resulting in a very quiet day for Kirk.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

The hopes that the Cleveland Browns offense would take off with the return of Deshaun Watson haven’t exactly come to fruition, and it has resulted in some fairly lackluster outings from Amari Cooper. That will likely be the case again in Week 16, as Cooper and the Browns will be going up against a stingy New Orleans Saints defense, which spells trouble for Cooper’s fantasy owners. Cleveland seems intent on making Watson and the passing attack a complement to the ground game for the time being, and while there’s a chance Watson and Cooper could breakout at any given time, until they do so, it’s best to play things safe and leave Cooper on the bench for the time being.