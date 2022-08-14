2022 NFL Odds: Buffalo Bills over/under win total prediction

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 season as one of the top contenders for the Lombardi Trophy, hoping to get over the hump. It’s time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Bills’ over/under win total.

The Bills won the AFC East last season and then made some waves in the playoffs. They destroyed the New England Patriots in the wildcard round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round in one of the most exciting playoff games in history. Now, the Bills have unfinished business and hope to advance past the Divisional Round and make a Super Bowl run.

Sean McDermott returns as the head coach of the Bills, starting his sixth season. He is 52-36 and hoping to get his team over the hump. However, they lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left to take the vacant New York Giants head coaching job. Ken Dorsey will replace him, upgrading from his former position of quarterbacks coach, while retaining the same playbook for quarterback Josh Allen. Leslie Frazier returns once again to man the number one defense in the NFL. Thus, the Bills enjoy some consistency that many teams do not have.

The Bills have fallen to the Chiefs in two straight seasons in the playoffs. Ultimately, they hope they have the pieces in place to finally beat Patrick Mahomes if the teams square off again in January.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Bills Over/Under Win Total Odds

Buffalo Bills:

Over: 11.5 (-135)

Under: 11.5 (+115)

Why The Bills Will Win 12 Games

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. He threw for 4,407 yards last year while tossing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Additionally, Allen finished with a completion percentage of 73.8 He even rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns. Then, Allen continued the magic in the playoffs, tossing nine touchdowns with no turnovers and an efficiency rate of 77.4 percent and 637 yards.

Allen had help from a superior receiving core. Stefon Diggs led the charge, catching 103 passes for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, tight end Dawson Knox had a career season, catching 49 passes for nine touchdowns. Gabriel Davis, who broke an NFL record with four touchdowns in a playoff game, is back and hopes to emerge as a true number two behind Diggs. The Bills also added Jamison Crowder to take over the slot role from Cole Beasley.

The defense is better with the signing of Von Miller. He can pair with Shaq Lawson and wreak havoc among opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, Ed Oliver is back and will look to build on his breakout season. The linebacker core of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano gets the job done. Also, the secondary remains stellar, especially when Tre’Davious White returns from his injury.

The Bills will win 12 games because they have one of the best head coaches in the NFL, along with an elite quarterback in Allen. The best defense in the NFL looks even better with Miller, and teams will struggle to move the ball against them.

Why The Bills Won’t Win 12 Games

The main thing that might stop the Bills from winning 12 games is injuries, depth, and lack of focus. White continues to recover from a torn ACL and might not be ready for the opener. Behind Mitch Morse, Daon Dawkins, and Spencer Brown, there is not much depth on the line. If one of those guys suffers an injury, it could put the Bills in turmoil.

Significantly, the Bills lost three inexcusable games last season they should have won. The opening week loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers showed how unprepared they were for the season. Then, falling to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars exhibited their focus. The Indianapolis Colts blew them out in Orchard Park.

The Bills also have an issue on the ground game. Devin Singletary wrestled control of the spot, running for 870 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, Zack Moss had a terrible season, running for only 345 yards and four touchdowns. As good as Allen is, the Bills still need balance to make teams think twice on defense.

Final Bills Win Total Prediction

The Bills have an inviting schedule that could help put them over the edge. Also, Buffalo realizes the importance of home-field advantage, having lost two years in a row in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium. The question about the Bills is whether they are ready to step up. The AFC is a mad house, with multiple talented teams in the fold. However, the Bills are among the elite and will learn from past mistakes. Expect the Bills to win 12 games and secure another AFC East division title, possibly making more noise in the playoffs.

Final Bills Win Total Prediction: Over: 11.5 (-135)