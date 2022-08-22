2022 NFL Odds: Kansas City Chiefs over/under win total prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back from a disappointing AFC Championship game and make their third Super Bowl in four seasons. It is time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Chiefs’ over/under win total.

The Chiefs had a solid playoff run, destroying the Pittsburgh Steelers before edging out the Buffalo Bills in one of the best playoff games of all time. Ultimately, they blew a 21-3 halftime lead in the AFC Championship game and fell to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a bad finish to what looked to be a third straight AFC Championship victory. Now, they have the task of rebounding and shooting for another Super Bowl.

Andy Reid returns as the head coach of the Chiefs for the 10th season. He is 112-49 with Kansas City, including 9-7 in the playoffs. Overall, Reid is 253-151-1 (19-16) as a head coach in his long vast career. Matt Nagy returns to Kansas City after being released from the Bears and will now serve as the senior assistant. Amazingly, Reid has 45 wins in the playoffs and regular season over three years, which is the most in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes returns for another season but will miss his top target Tyreek Hill, who Kansas City traded to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. Subsequently, he will have two new targets with the acquisitions of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marcus Valdes-Scantling.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Chiefs Over/Under Win Total Odds

Kansas City Chiefs:

Over: 10.5 (-115)

Under: 10.5 (-105)

Why The Chiefs Will Win 11 Games

Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Thus, he gives Kansas City a chance to win every time he takes the field. Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. Those stats would be great to any quarterback but are considered a “down year” for Mahomes, who threw 50 touchdowns a few seasons ago and doubled his interception tally from the previous season.

Travis Kelce returns as the top weapon that Mahomes has. Kelce caught 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. Spectacularly, he has not slowed down even after 30 and continued to produce on a weekly basis. Mercole Hardman will be someone to watch, catching 59 receptions for 693 yards and two touchdowns last year. Now, he gets a chance to show what he can do with Hill gone.

The offensive line is near perfection with superior starters like Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith protecting Mahomes and opening up lanes for the running backs. Additionally, Joe Thuney is a solid left guard and Orlando Brown Jr. excelled in his opportunity with the Chiefs.

Chris Jones was a machine on the defensive line, generating nine sacks. Meanwhile, linebacker Nick Bolton produced 112 tackles. The defense got the job done a majority of the time. Also, the Chiefs did not worry about special teams often. Harrison Butker is one of the best kickers of all time, nailing 90.1 percent of his kicks throughout his career.

The Chiefs will win 11 games because Mahomes is too good, and their firepower remains. Yes, Hill is gone but the Chiefs went about replacing his production with some solid players. The linebackers are good and will deliver.

Why The Chiefs Won’t Win 11 Games

Can Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling deliver? They have not exactly excelled as “the guy” in their former locations. Thus, there is a reason why the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers allowed them to walk, respectively.

The Chiefs have some issues in the running game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire cannot stay healthy, running for 517 yards and four touchdowns in a season cut short by injuries. Thus, the Chiefs signed Ronald Jones II, who has had an injury history of his own. He does have 1,000 yards from scrimmage in two of his four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive line is shaky. Aside from Jones, the rest are question marks. Frank Clark struggled, notching only four sacks. Also, Malik Herring is someone the Chiefs hope can evolve to become a good pass rusher. Can he get to that level?

The secondary has issues. Tyrann Mathieu is gone. Is Justin Reid the right guy to replace him? The rest of the secondary is not good and could be the one weakness the Chiefs possess.

The Chiefs will not win 11 games because they lost Hill and cannot run the ball efficiently. Also, their secondary has holes, giving teams the chance to isolate a weakness.

Final Chiefs Win Total Prediction

Despite Hill’s departure, this is still a good team. However, the Chiefs will not sweep their division or even dominate them. They still may go 4-2 against them, but things are tightening up. Expect the Chiefs to barely get 11 wins, covering the spread by inches.

Final Chiefs Win Total Prediction: Over 10.5 (-115)