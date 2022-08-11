2022 NFL Odds: Los Angeles Rams over/under win total prediction

The Los Angeles Rams had the best season an NFL team can have, as they marched to the Super Bowl and claimed the Lombardi Trophy. Now, it’s time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Rams’ over/under win total.

The Rams dispatched the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wildcard Round. Then, they took down the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in Tampa in Divisional Round. Los Angeles then took down their NFC-rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Finally, they overcame the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay returns for his sixth season as the head coach of the Rams. He is 62-29 (including 7-3 in the postseason). Unfortunately, he no longer has the services of Kevin O’Connell, who left the offensive coordinator role to take a job as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams also lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, and did not re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. Despite the changes, Los Angeles has the core and the tools to contend.

There are some questions the Rams need to ask. Is Matthew Stafford healthy enough to withstand another full season? There had been concerns about his elbow injury at camp. Also, the Rams will have some changes to the interior line and a slimmer running backs group. It should provide some antidotes as Los Angeles attempts to defend their championship.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Rams Over/Under Win Total Odds

Los Angeles Rams:

Over: 10.5 (-110)

Under: 10.5 (-110)

Why The Rams Will Win 11 Games

The Rams are one of the elite teams in the NFL. They boast an elite coach, a strong quarterback, and the best pass rusher in the game. Additionally, they can beat you in many ways.

Stafford threw 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (league-leading) in 2022. However, he also posted insane fourth-quarter stats, tossing 12 touchdowns and one interception in the final frame. Stafford also caught fire in the playoffs, passing for 1,188 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. Thus, the Rams must keep him upright. Trading for Stafford pushed Los Angeles over the edge and allowed them to catch the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

Los Angeles also boasts one of the best wide receivers in the game. Cooper Kupp destroyed the competition with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Moreover, he was the guy Stafford relied on when the game was on the line. Kupp propelled the ball downfield after the Rams blew a 27-3 lead to the Bucs and set up the game-winning field goal in the Divisional Round. Also, Van Jefferson is back for another crack at it after a rookie season that saw him post 50 receptions, 802 yards, and six touchdowns.

With Miller gone, Aaron Donald resumes his role as the monster in the pass rush. Donald posted 12.5 sacks in 2022 and 84 combined tackles. Additionally, he had a ridiculous 12 sacks in the playoffs. Leonard Floyd was a brilliant secondary option, collecting 9.5 sacks. However, the greatest addition in town is the signing of Bobby Wagner. He will bring leadership and has a few good years left in him. Significantly, Jalen Ramsey played a great role in helping propel Los Angeles to victory. He had 41 combined tackles and also broke up 16 passes with four interceptions.

The Rams will win 11 games because they have one of the best coaches in the NFL, a talented quarterback, great pass-catchers, and a ferocious defense led by Donald, Leonard, Wagner, and Ramsey leading the way.

Why The Rams Won’t Win 11 Games

The Rams will have a tougher schedule this season. Los Angeles has to face their division, which includes four games against the 49ers and Cardinals. Additionally, they must oppose the AFC West and make trips to Lambeau Field to face the Packers and Raymond James Stadium to face the Bucs. It will not be easy to replicate the success with a challenging schedule. Also, Stafford’s injury is worrisome. Moreover, Cam Akers is back, but there are questions about his ability to handle the load. Darrell Henderson battled injuries last season, and there is not much depth in the running back chart behind those two.

The Rams signed Allen Robinson II as their newest receiver. However, he had only 38 receptions, 410 yards, and one touchdown for the Bears. Does he have anything left to provide some assistance beyond Kupp and Jefferson?

The Rams will not win 11 games because their schedule is burdensome, and they have a target on their backs. Additionally, they also lost Austin Whitworth to retirement and right-guard Austin Corbet. Can their line handle some of the shuffling changes?

Final Rams Win Total Prediction

The Rams are one of the elite teams in the NFC. However, even elite teams can fall from grace and slump. The line is very generous, but there are plenty of challenging games on the schedule, including trips to Arrowhead Stadium and the Superdome. The Rams will be back in the playoffs, but they will barely win 10 games.

Final Rams Win Total Prediction: Under 10.5 (-110)