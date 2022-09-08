2022 NFL Odds: Washington Commanders over/under win total prediction

With a new nickname, fresh jerseys, and a first-year quarterback lurking in the shadows, the Washington Commanders enter 2022 with the dream of being the top team out in the NFC East. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, where our Washington Commanders over-under win total prediction and pick will be made.

A year ago, the feel-good story and magic of quarterback Taylor Heinicke quickly ran out, as the quarterback who filled in for an injured Alex Smith during the 2020 NFC Wild Card game was quite pedestrian in 2021. While Heinicke did manage to stay healthy all season long, he only threw 20 TDs to 15 INTs and also saw his QBR dip to an underwhelming 85.9 mark.

With the Commanders expecting more from the quarterback position, Washington decided to make a blockbuster trade for Colts QB Carson Wentz, who should serve as a massive upgrade for an offense that could use a pep in their step. Already equipped with longtime head coach Ron Rivera, who is going to be entering his third season in the nation’s capital, the optimistic-looking Washington Commanders are ready to take the league by storm.

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: Commanders Over/Under Win Total Odds

Washington Commanders:

Over: 8.5 (+145)

Under: 8.5 (-170)

Why The Commanders Will Win 9 Games

At first glance, the Commanders have the dynamic playmakers and proper coaching to wreak some havoc this season. The league’s six-most valuable franchise in all of football according to Forbes, it has been a long time since Washington was viewed as legit contenders in the NFC. In fact, it hasn’t been since 1991 that the Commanders (then the Redskins) stood alone as the top team in the conference.

On paper, this should be a roster that is much improved and finally healthy. The addition of some talent, speed, and experience has fans and bettors alike salivating from the mouth. Of course, Carson Wentz doesn’t appear he will ever be the same player who looked like the next superstar quarterback during his playing days in Philly, but he can still be a respectable field general that provides the right amount of leadership and skill to lead a team to the postseason.

Not to mention, the Commanders decided to go with the approach of drafting players in the draft that can help them win games immediately rather than prioritizing value on the best overall player available. Because of this, Washington decided to select Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson in the first round, who should prove to be a worthy advisory to guys like “Scary” Terry McLaurin in what should be the deepest wide receiver room in recent memory.

On defense, the biggest impact player should be defensive end Montez Sweat, who came up away with five sacks in a shortened campaign in which he only played in ten games. With Chase Young continuing his rehab from ACL surgery, it will be up to Sweat to provide some ferociousness in the trenches.

Why The Commanders Won’t Win 9 Games

Even with all of the new faces surrounding this organization, winning 8.5 games will still be an uphill battle, especially for a squad that only won seven a year ago. Also, even though the defense has some names, they lack depth and are entering this season after a nightmarish campaign in 2021 under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. To make matters worse, Del Rio’s unit definitely did not show any type of improvement during the preseason, as the Washington defense looked dazed and confused on third downs in an attempt to get off the field. Last season, the Commanders ranked 31st in opponent third-down percentage and will need to improve drastically from that in order to secure some wins down the stretch.

Without a doubt, Carson Wentz provides the Commanders with a slight upgrade at quarterback, but does he lack the clutch gene that teams so heavily rely on their quarterbacks to have? In Week 18 of last season, all the Colts needed to do to reach the postseason was to beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, but Wentz came out extremely flat. By the game’s end, Wentz possessed a pedestrian stat line with only 185 passing yards and a lone touchdown. In the season’s biggest moments, does Wentz provide enough of a punch to come through when it matters most? It is yet to be seen.

Final Commanders Win Total Prediction

The Commanders’ pursuit to win at least 8.5 games will be something that is intriguing to watch for bettors who are brave enough to put their money on the possibility of Washington being successful. Remember, this is a Washington squad that still managed to win seven games last year after they lost their starting quarterback in week one and underwent a plethora of injuries. The belief is that with Wentz at the helm, a clean bill of health, and one of the easier schedules in the NFL, they can certainly contend for at least a 9-8 record and a chance to make the postseason.

Final Commanders Win Total Prediction: Over 8.5 (+145)