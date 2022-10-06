NFL
2022 NFL Week 5 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 252 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens clash in a battle for supremacy in the AFC North, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys and their ferocious Micah Parsons-led defense), betting locks of the week (Blake is riding the Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) as they host the rival Las Vegas Raiders, while Dillon is backing the Green Bay Packers (-8.5) in their matchup with the 3-1 New York Giants across the pond), and upsets of the week (the Miami Dolphins could be vulnerable without Tua Tagovailoa against the 2-2 New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers could be in for a tough road test in Cleveland against a Cleveland Browns team that feels they’re better than their 2-2 record indicates).
NFL Week 5 Predictions
|Matchup
|Blake
|Dillon
|IND @DEN
|Broncos
|Broncos
|NYG @ GB
|Packers
|Packers
|PIT @ BUF
|Bills
|Bills
|LAC @ CLE
|Chargers
|Browns
|CHI @ MIN
|Vikings
|Vikings
|DET @ NE
|Patriots
|Patriots
|SEA @ NO
|Saints
|Saints
|MIA @ NYJ
|Jets
|Dolphins
|ATL @ TB
|Bucs
|Bucs
|TEN @ WSH
|Titans
|Titans
|HOU @ JAX
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|SF @ CAR
|49ers
|49ers
|PHI @ ARI
|Eagles
|Eagles
|DAL @ LAR
|Rams
|Rams
|CIN @ BAL
|Bengals
|Bengals
|LV @ KC
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Record
|39-24
|35-28
