fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

2022 NFL Week 5 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

NFL Week 5 Predictions, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 252 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens clash in a battle for supremacy in the AFC North, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys and their ferocious Micah Parsons-led defense), betting locks of the week (Blake is riding the Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) as they host the rival Las Vegas Raiders, while Dillon is backing the Green Bay Packers (-8.5) in their matchup with the 3-1 New York Giants across the pond), and upsets of the week (the Miami Dolphins could be vulnerable without Tua Tagovailoa against the 2-2 New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers could be in for a tough road test in Cleveland against a Cleveland Browns team that feels they’re better than their 2-2 record indicates).

*Watch every NFL game live with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

NFL Week 5 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon
IND @DEN Broncos Broncos
NYG @ GB Packers Packers
PIT @ BUF Bills Bills
LAC @ CLE Chargers Browns
CHI @ MIN Vikings Vikings
DET @ NE Patriots Patriots
SEA @ NO Saints Saints
MIA @ NYJ Jets Dolphins
ATL @ TB Bucs Bucs
TEN @ WSH Titans Titans
HOU @ JAX Jaguars Jaguars
SF @ CAR 49ers 49ers
PHI @ ARI Eagles Eagles
DAL @ LAR Rams Rams
CIN @ BAL Bengals Bengals
LV @ KC Chiefs Chiefs
Record 39-24 35-28

Rate, review, and subscribe to Establish the Pass on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

Apple Podcasts link: Episode 252 of the Establish the Pass Podcast

Spotify Podcasts link: Episode 252 of the Establish the Pass Podcast

Buffalo Bills, Bills 2022, James Cook, James Cook 2022, Bills James Cook
JUST IN:
Related Topics