Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 252 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens clash in a battle for supremacy in the AFC North, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys and their ferocious Micah Parsons-led defense), betting locks of the week (Blake is riding the Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) as they host the rival Las Vegas Raiders, while Dillon is backing the Green Bay Packers (-8.5) in their matchup with the 3-1 New York Giants across the pond), and upsets of the week (the Miami Dolphins could be vulnerable without Tua Tagovailoa against the 2-2 New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers could be in for a tough road test in Cleveland against a Cleveland Browns team that feels they’re better than their 2-2 record indicates).

NFL Week 5 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon IND @DEN Broncos Broncos NYG @ GB Packers Packers PIT @ BUF Bills Bills LAC @ CLE Chargers Browns CHI @ MIN Vikings Vikings DET @ NE Patriots Patriots SEA @ NO Saints Saints MIA @ NYJ Jets Dolphins ATL @ TB Bucs Bucs TEN @ WSH Titans Titans HOU @ JAX Jaguars Jaguars SF @ CAR 49ers 49ers PHI @ ARI Eagles Eagles DAL @ LAR Rams Rams CIN @ BAL Bengals Bengals LV @ KC Chiefs Chiefs Record 39-24 35-28

